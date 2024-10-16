Since its premiere at the end of July, Deadpool & Wolverine has clawed and slashed its way through nearly every box office record imaginable for an R-rated movie. The most notable came when the film passed Joker (2019) to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, and it has since earned much more to give it a comfortable lead over the DC film. However, Deadpool & Wolverine has finally met a box office milestone it won't be able to overcome. The film is winding down its theatrical run with only a few days left in theaters and has grossed $697 million internationally, and will not receive the $3 million bump it needs to hit $700 million in foreign markets. The film most recently hit a $1.3 billion worldwide total, but it will strut out of theaters just shy of the $700 million international mark.

Despite not claiming one final international box office milestone to go under its belt, Deadpool & Wolverine was still a major success, more so than anyone could have predicted. The only Marvel movie of 2024 and the studio's first R-rated feature film is the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Inside Out 2, which is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever, earning more than $1.69 billion worldwide. Deadpool & Wolverine will finish its theatrical run in the #20 spot for all-time grossing movies, recently beating Star Wars: The Last Jedi but falling short of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a lot to be proud of, as their debut feature together as Deadpool and Wolverine can't be considered anything other than a smash hit.

Where Does ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rank in the Highest-Grossing MCU Movies?

While Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the 20 highest grossing movies ever, it didn't even crack the top five highest earning Marvel movies. Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War both grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, with Spider-Man: No Way Home falling just short at $1.92 billion. Marvel's debut team-up film, The Avengers, finished its theatrical run with $1.52 billion worldwide, while Avengers: Age of Ultron hauled in $1.4 billion. Black Panther also beat Deadpool & Wolverine by roughly $15 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in select theaters for a few days, and is now available on digital platforms.

