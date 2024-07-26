Editor's Note: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

The Big Picture Marvel Studios surprises fans with the long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine team-up movie officially in theaters.

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con enjoy an epic screening surrounded by thousands reacting to every cameo and Easter egg.

Wade Wilson recruits Wolverine to save the Sacred Timeline in a buddy-comedy bridging the Marvel Fox and Disney universes.

Let’s f**ckin’ go! Ahead of their anticipated studio presentation, Marvel Studios brought fans a treat to wrap up the first day of San Diego Comic-Con. Deadpool & Wolverine, the long-awaited team-up movie between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), is now officially in theaters. To celebrate the end of their epic press tour, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy greeted fans on the Hall H stage for a panel called “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life.” They went on to surprise fans with a screening of Deadpool and Wolverine, and Collider’s Meredith Loftus was in attendance at the panel.

When Kevin Feige revealed Marvel Studios would also have a Thursday night panel, many speculated what it would entail considering Deadpool & Wolverine would be in theaters that weekend. With this surprise, it’s a gift to the fans that would’ve been in the theaters for this bombastic summer movie. This created a truly memorable experience for fans to watch the latest Marvel movie surrounded by thousands of fans packed in Hall H, reacting to every cameo and Easter egg.

Before the screening, Feige, Levy, Emma Corrin, Jackman, and Reynolds had a brief panel. Levy told the crowd he'd been in Hall H before for Stranger Things, but that there's nothing like a Marvel movie. He added that making a Marvel movie was one of the best experiences. Corrin shared that this was their first time at SDCC. Ryan Reynolds shares a story about the first time he was in Hall H in 2015 to show off the first footage of Deadpool. After the footage ended, he remembers how the crowd chanted "one more time." Reynolds said he'll "never forget this because this asshole [Jackman] was backstage" At that point, Jackman took over storytelling, and called being in Hall H the "icing on the cake" of this press tour. He then told the story of getting the Deadpool footage to play again, saying he was so proud of Reynolds. He saw the footage and heard the chanting. Jackman ran backstage and found the stage manager and told him to play the footage again. There was pushback from the stage manager but Jackman said "if you don't play the fucking footage, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground. Play the fucking footage!" And then the stage manager did.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Is a Love Letter to Fans of the Marvel-Fox Universe

Following the screening, Feige called this screening "astounding and the best movie experience of [his] life" and thanked the crowd. Reynolds said the screening "changed my fucking DNA," and said it was the most incredible thing he'd ever seen. He compared the experience of being there in 2015 to being there last night, and said he was a fucking mess. He called Jackman the X-Man. Jackman echoes Feige's remarks, saying it was one of the best experiences of his life. Feige closed the panel by bringing out Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment of the Deadpool movies and the ninth appearance of Jackman’s Wolverine, his last appearance being 2017’s Logan directed by James Mangold. The two characters first shared the screen together in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. After the success of Deadpool in 2016, fans have been waiting for Jackman and Reynolds to share the screen at least one more time together.

Wade Wilson’s introduction to the MCU kicks off in Deadpool and Wolverine, where Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfayden) from the TVA recruits the Merc with a mouth to help save the Sacred Timeline. In order to do that, Deadpool needs to find the X-Man who knows how to do that — Wolverine. Unfortunately for him, the one he does find has let down his entire universe. Wade Wilson has to turn this washed-up, alcoholic Logan into a hero, so that together, they can face Cassandra Nova, played by Corrin. In addition to being awaited buddy-comedy between these mutant rivals, Deadpool and Wolverine bridge the gap from the Marvel Fox universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the Disney umbrella.

Deadpool and Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26. For more coverage from SDCC, stay tuned here at Collider through the final day of the convention this Sunday, July 28.