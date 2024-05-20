The Big Picture Disney is letting Deadpool and Wolverine keep their R-rated humor, surprising fans and opening up new possibilities for the Marvel universe.

In what could only be described as a move as bold as Deadpool’s fashion sense, Disney has decided to keep the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine as R-rated as spring break in Florida. Yes, you heard that right — Mickey Mouse has let the Merc with a Mouth keep his mouth just as merc’d up as ever. In a fun chat with Fandango, Ryan Reynolds spilled the beans that Disney, known for its sparkly princesses and singing animals, has green-lit the raunchy humour that Deadpool fans voraciously crave, and he can't f*cking believe it either. And it’s not just Deadpool getting the grown-up treatment. Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine, claws and all, proving that you can’t keep a good mutant down — even after a tear-jerking swan song in Logan.

"I’m really proud of them for doing this," Reynolds said, about as surprised as anyone that Disney’s letting their new cash cow play in the R-rated pasture. This marks a huge leap for the House of Mouse, adding some sharper edges to its sprawling, cuddle, sparkly and usually family-friendly empire.

"I hope it doesn’t sound condescending. I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever. I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

You Don't Need to Do Marvel Homework Before Seeing 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Director Shawn Levy is steering this ship into uncharted waters, promising that you won’t need a PhD in Marvel-ology to enjoy the ride. "I'm not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," said Levy previously, making the film sound like the perfect escape for those of us who prefer our cinema experiences to feel less like a university exam and more like an escape into another world.

Scheduled for a summer release on July 26, Deadpool and Wolverine is set to be the buddy cop film of the season — only with more spandex and the only cop expected will be Wade trying to cop a feel. It’s shaping up to be the kind of cinematic spectacle that draws in the hardcore fans and the Marvel newbies alike, all while sticking it to anyone who thought Disney couldn’t handle the R-rated big leagues.

So, buckle up, buttercup. It's about to get wild, weird, and wonderfully R-rated. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, because if there’s one thing Deadpool and Wolverine promises, it’s that the surprises are just beginning.

