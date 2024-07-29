The Big Picture Spider-Man Tom Holland's brother Harry makes a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as one of the Merc with a Mouth's variants.

Deadpool & Wolverine is chock-full of cameos from characters from other universes, but there's one actor with a connection to Spider-Man that you didn't even know was in the film. On his personal Instagram, Deadpool & Wolverine stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a photo from behind the scenes of the film showing Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's brother Harry suited up as one of the variants of the Merc with a Mouth. The caption on the photo reads, "Even the stunt team needed a special guest star! It may not be the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!" While it's true that the world would have exploded over a Spider-Man cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's still delightful to see one of the Holland brothers getting the chance to work on an MCU film of such grandeur.

Holland is one of the Deadpool variants featured in the major third act fight-scene which showcases dozens, if not hundreds, of different versions of Wade Wilson. The most famous of which is Lady Deadpool who, although she doesn't take off her mask to reveal a face underneath, was confirmed to be Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, voicing the character, who does have several speaking lines (unlike Buck). Other variants included in Deadpool & Wolverine were a cowboy Deadpool, a Deadpool with an unblemished Reynolds' face that even held golden Desert Eagles, a Canadian Deadpool with Canada's red and white flag on his chest, and even a Wrexham player who cameos in the film as one of the Deadpools.

’Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Slashing Through Box Office Records Like Butter

It was no secret that Deadpool & Wolverine was going to pull in a major haul at the box office considering it was Marvel's only movie of 2024 and featured Deadpool's MCU debut along with Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. However, the film has clawed through every conceivable box office record for an R-rated movie possible, grossing more than $438 million at the worldwide box office, including $205 million domestically. This haul from Deadpool & Wolverine officially puts the MCU over the $30 million mark as a franchise, soaring high above other competitors. Marvel currently has four movies in the top 10 highest-grossing of all-time, and by the time Deadpool & Wolverine finishes its theatrical run, it could be poised for five.

