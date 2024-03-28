The Big Picture Get ready for the highly anticipated Marvel Legends Legacy Collection, featuring Deadpool & Wolverine figurines with extensive articulation and accessories.

Deadpool 3 will be a wild ride with fan-favorite characters returning, plenty of Marvel jokes, and a mysterious mission for Wade Wilson.

Fans can expect a multiverse ride with different versions of Deadpool and Wolverine, along with familiar faces from the X-Men universe in the upcoming film.

Deadpool and Wolverine fans rejoice! Hasbro has unveiled the first look at the new Marvel Legends Legacy Collection, first in line for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The highly anticipated film is due out this July and will be the only big screen entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, as the studio goes through a creative haul.

The new figures take on the likeness of the fan-favorite characters from Deadpool 2, standing at 6-inch tall the Deadpool figurine promises extensive articulation and are highly posable. It comes finished with 10 accessories, including Wade’s favorite unicorn and signature katanas. The Wolverine figurine is also based on Jackman’s post-credit cameo in the film, which in turn is referencing X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The figurine sees Wolverine in his iconic muscle tee and jeans and comes finished with his dog tag, detachable arms and head. The figures will make a valuable addition for the fans as well as new collectors.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Be a Wild Ride

Close

2023 had been an interesting year for the superhero genre given Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom most movies failed to impress the audience. Currently, Deadpool 3 seems like the only feature that’s carrying the weight of expectation. The previously released trailer created much hype among fans raking up brilliant viewership numbers for any Marvel Studios trailer. The movie is much talked about given Jackman's return as Wolverine, after seemingly ending his run with Logan, nonetheless, Reynolds brought him back for the film.

The movie sounds like one big celebration of all the characters we’ve seen before in the franchise as well as Merc’s homecoming. Fans can rest assured that there will be plenty of Marvel jokes, as actor Karan Soni exclusively told Collider in an interview that Kevin Feige “seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment. There's a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor and he does. So that's cool."

While the plot details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, fans are now aware that Wade Wilson will go on some kind of mission for the TVA, which was seen in the trailer. We may meet different versions of Deadpool and Wolverine in this multiverse ride. A few familiar faces from Fox’s X-Men universe will return too like Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, along with Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna would return as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, respectively among others.

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts July 26. You can check out the new figurines above.