The Big Picture The concept art for Deadpool & Wolverine reveals Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant named "The Cavillrine."

Cavill's Wolverine design included a vest to differentiate him from his other famous superhero role as Clark Kent.

Ryan Reynolds discusses the challenge of recasting Wolverine and why Henry Cavill was chosen for this unique role.

In the latest round of concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are getting a closer look at one of the movie's most buzzworthy surprises: Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant, affectionately dubbed "The Cavillrine." Thanks to the work of concept artist Wes Burt, we now have a glimpse at some of the alternate ideas that were considered for Cavill's take on the iconic character. The designs, while not drastically different from the final look, reveal some interesting details about the creative process behind Cavill's Wolverine. One notable decision was the choice to have Cavill's Wolverine don a vest, which not only showcased the actor's ridiclous physique but also avoided any unintentional comparisons to Clark Kent, Cavill's other famous superhero role. The vest allowed for a clear distinction between the characters, making "The Cavillrine" stand out in the crowded multiverse of the MCU.

Burt's concept art also includes a striking depiction of the meeting between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and a very dead Wolverine from 2017's Logan. The darkly twisted encounter was part of the pivotal opening moments in the film, bridging the gap between two beloved portrayals of the adamantium-clawed mutant.

Why Was Henry Cavill Cast as Wolverine?

Reynolds, who not only stars as Deadpool but also serves as a writer and producer on the film, recently spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub about the challenge of recasting Wolverine—a role made iconic by Hugh Jackman. "I can't think of a more impossible or frustrating role to recast than something like Wolverine," Reynolds admitted. "As an actor, that would be an awful and intimidating stepping into that. You'd have to really reinvent it and take it a different way."

Reynolds went on to explain how Cavill became the choice for this unique Wolverine variant. "It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn't available for some reason...Henry Cavill," he said. The decision wasn't just about finding someone with the right look; it was about finding an actor who could bring something fresh to the role while still respecting its legacy.

The inclusion of Cavill's Wolverine in the film was a true cameo, according to Reynolds. "Just the conversation with Henry was fun," he added. "It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there. He was a great sport. We love Henry and I'll do anything for him to pay that forward."

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive insights and updates on all things Deadpool and the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.