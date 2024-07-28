The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine broke records with a $438.3 million global opening.

The film marked the biggest July opening ever and eighth-biggest debut overall, exceeding expectations.

Despite previous flops, Marvel's much-needed hit received a strong response from fans with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Even the most optimistic of supporters wouldn't have bet Juggernaut's jugger-nuts on this result. While Deadpool & Wolverine was expected to have a big opening this weekend, the movie has smashed through expectations and opened to a record-breaking $438.3 million. The movie, which unites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, has been a sensational hit with audiences and given Marvel the boost it needed ahead of a massive three years for the company, which it just unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last night.

The film debuted domestically with $205 million, while it added $233.3 million internationally for a global total of $438.3 million. That's enough for the eighth-biggest opening of all time, and easily the biggest ever for an R-rated movie. The first Deadpool was the previous record holder with $133.7 million, which shows how big this number is. It's also the biggest July opening ever, and the biggest opening domestically since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest global opening weekend of 2024, and the largest since Avatar: The Way of Water.

How Did 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Compare?

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine had already made a stunning impact at the domestic box office, raking in $96 million on its opening day. That impressive figure marked the sixth-biggest debut in history and the highest opening day haul for an R-rated film. Coupled with the $115 million it had garnered in overseas markets, the movie sat at $211 million by the end of its first day of release in the United States. With that, Deadpool & Wolverine had already recovered its reported $200 million production budget, buoyed by excellent audience response and strong reviews.

For comparison, the first Deadpool film opened to $132 million domestically during its 2016 debut weekend and finished its global run with over $780 million. Deadpool 2 followed suit with a $125 million domestic debut in 2018, eventually earning over $786 million worldwide. These successes cemented Reynolds as a major movie star after a decade of ups and downs. Jackman, synonymous with Wolverine for over two decades, had declared his departure from the role after 2017’s emotional Logan, which grossed over $600 million globally. However, the chance to join the MCU was too enticing to pass up, prompting Jackman’s return for another adventure alongside Reynolds.

After a number of underwhelming movies, Marvel needed a hit for their fans, and they were rewarded with butts on seats by their support, in addition to awarding the movie an excellent 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an A grade on CinemaScore. Deadpool & Wolverine currently sits at a “fresh” 79% RT score, which indicates positive vibes for the movie going forward. Also starring Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin and Matthew Macfadyen, among many others, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.