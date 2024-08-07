The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is now one of the top 15 highest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

The movie has surpassed several other MCU films in global box office revenue, approaching the $1 billion milestone.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film has received positive reviews and is among the top 100 highest-grossing movies globally.

Just days away from passing the coveted $1 billion milestone at the global box office, Deadpool & Wolverine has now established itself as one of the top 15 highest-grossing films in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU began in 2008, and remains the top-grossing film franchise of all time with over $30 billion in box office revenue. Deadpool & Wolverine, the franchise’s 34th feature installment, recently passed the $400 million mark at the domestic box office, and the $850 million mark globally.

In doing so, the movie overtook Thor: Ragnarok ($850 million), Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 ($845 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy ($770 million). In the next few days, the superhero sequel should be able to surpass the lifetime global hauls of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($853 million), Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 ($869 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($878 million), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($952 million). And in its upcoming third weekend of release, the movie will enter the $1 billion club, which so far includes only 10 MCU titles.

Domestically, Deadpool & Wolverine is the 12th-biggest MCU movie of all time with $407 million in the bank so far. It currently trails Captain America: Civil War ($408 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411 million). It should pass each of these three movies as early as today, thereby gaining access to the list of the top 10 highest-grossing MCU movies in domestic box office history. Avengers: Endgame remains the highest-grossing MCU movie of all time, with a staggering $858 million domestically and $2.7 billion worldwide.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Appears to Have Ended Marvel's Recent Woes

Directed by Shawn Levy — this is an all-time record for him as well, by the way — Deadpool & Wolverine is the second-highest grossing movie of the year, and the third-biggest R-rated hit of all time, behind Oppenheimer ($977 million) and Joker ($1.06 billion). It’s now also among the top 100 movies in global box office history. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine is already the highest-grossing film to feature the two titular characters, overtaking Deadpool 2 ($786 million), and X-Men: Days of Future Past ($747 million).

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 79% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it "one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe." Also starring Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, the film is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.