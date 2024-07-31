The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine smashes records with a new Tuesday benchmark for R-rated films, passing the $500 million mark globally in just five days.

The film, a tribute to the Fox era of superhero movies, features a partnership between Deadpool and Wolverine to save Deadpool's universe.

With a reported budget of $200 million, the movie marks Deadpool's MCU debut and is set to become the biggest R-rated film in history.

At this rate, a billion dollars isn’t going to be Deadpool & Wolverine’s ultimate goal, but simply a stepping stone to bigger achievements. The superhero blockbuster continued its record-breaking spree, setting a new Tuesday benchmark for R-rated films. The movie previously set opening weekend and first Monday records for R-rated movies, beating the first Deadpool film on both counts. On its fifth day of release, the movie passed the $500 million mark at the global box office, and found itself entering an elite list domestically.

With an estimated $25 million haul on Tuesday, according to Deadline, the film’s running domestic total now stands at around $260 million. This makes Deadpool & Wolverine one of the top 10 highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time at the domestic box office, and it hasn’t even been a week. The movie has now overtaken The Hangover: Part II, and trails blockbusters such as The Hangover ($277 million), The Matrix Reloaded ($281 million), Deadpool 2 ($324 million), It ($328 million), Oppenheimer ($329 million), Joker ($335 million), American Sniper ($350 million), Deadpool ($363 million) and The Passion of the Christ ($373 million).

With over $500 million worldwide, Deadpool & Wolverine is the sixth-biggest film of the year so far, behind Kung Fu Panda 4 ($546 million), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($569 million), Despicable Me 4 ($680 million), Dune: Part Two ($711 million), and Inside Out 2 ($1.5 billion). Deadpool & Wolverine has also already overtaken the lifetime hauls of several recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($463 million worldwide), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432 million worldwide), Eternals ($401 million).

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Guaranteed to Become the Biggest R-Rated Film In History

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine marks the Merc with the Mouth’s debut in the MCU — the highest-grossing film franchise in history — after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets some years ago. The movie also features the fan-favorite Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman returning to play the character after having bid farewell to him in 2017. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine functions as a tribute and a sendoff to the Fox era of superhero movies, which predated the MCU and introduced an entire generation to the genre.

In the film, Deadpool and Wolverine partner up to prevent the annihilation of Deadpool’s universe at the hands of an overzealous Time Variance Authority middle manager named Mr Paradox, played by Matthew Macfadyen. The movie, which received mainly positive reviews, also stars Emma Corrin as the villainous Cassandra Nova, and features a host of cameos from unexpected characters. You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.