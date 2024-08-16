The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Joker as the top-grossing R-rated movie globally, making over $1.085 billion at the box office.

The film combines Deadpool's humor with Wolverine's grit, appealing to a wide range of fans and breaking multiple records since its release.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine could pave the way for more mature, R-rated superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's official: Deadpool & Wolverine has done the unthinkable and dethroned Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time globally. After weeks of breaking records and raking in box office cash, the dynamic duo of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has soared past the $1.074 billion global haul that Joker achieved in 2019. Following another blockbuster day, the movie took in TK to bring its global total to an estimated $1.085 billion. That doesn't just make it a standout in the R-rated category but also one of the most successful superhero movies ever, period.

For years, Joker held the crown as the king of R-rated films, lauded for its dark, psychological and Oscar-winning take on the iconic DC villain, played in the movie by Joaquin Phoenix. It seemed like a tough act to follow, especially considering the deep character study and societal commentary that Joker brought to the screen. But Deadpool & Wolverine had a different approach. With Shawn Levy at the helm, the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe combined the irreverent humour of Deadpool with the gritty, no-nonsense attitude of Wolverine. The result? A movie that delivered on action, comedy, and heart while appealing to a broad spectrum of fans—those who came for the laughs, those who came for the nostalgia, those who came for the many, many cameos, and those who just love seeing Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine suit one more time.

How Successful Has 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Been?

Image via Marvel Studios

The milestone is just one of many records that Deadpool & Wolverine has shattered since its release. It had the biggest R-rated opening weekend of all time, grossing a whopping $211 million domestically, and has continued to build momentum ever since. The success of Deadpool & Wolverine could mark a turning point for R-rated superhero films, too. While studios have traditionally been cautious about giving superheroes an R-rating, the massive success of this film (and its predecessors) proves that there's a huge audience for more mature, gritty, and irreverent takes on comic book characters. With the MCU now fully embracing the inclusion of Deadpool, Wolverine, and potentially other darker characters in their future projects, it's possible we'll see more R-rated entries in the Marvel universe. And if this film's performance is anything to go by, audiences will be more than ready for it.

Stay tuned to Collider as we continue to track the monumental success of Deadpool & Wolverine and see just how high this film can soar in the global box office rankings. For now, though, there's a new R-rated king in town.