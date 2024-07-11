The Big Picture Homage's "Threadpool" collection teases a potential new super team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Wade's Closet" features shirts hand-picked by Ryan Reynolds, hinting at possible plot developments in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The collection includes shirts depicting a wolverine in a cowl and a redacted Avengers logo hinting at something more.

The arrival of "Marvel Jesus" is only a few weeks away with the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, but a new merch collection from Homage.com may have just teased a brand-new super team may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled the "Threadpool" collection, Homage seeks to give Deadpool fans a shirt collection worthy of the Merc with a Mouth, even boasting the shirts as "Maximum effort meets maximum comfort." The collection thus far is made up of three distinct sections, but there's also a fourth category titled "Wade's Closet" that has some very interesting new shirts (as well as some teases of what's to come).

At the very bottom of the Threadpool homepage, the "Wade's Closet" collection features two shirts that were, along with all the others in the collection, hand-picked by Ryan Reynolds, being described as shirts that Wade Wilson himself would wear. One shirt depicts an animal wolverine wearing the famous comic book cowl that fans have waited years to see, but the other features the classic Avengers logo A, covered up by an anarchy symbol. Even more curious, the description of the item is listed only as "redacted." Hmm...

Close

It's the same logo that Reynolds has shared cryptic glimpses of on his social media accounts, and this could be a subtle implication that Deadpool & Wolverine could be introducing a brand-new team of Marvel heroes (or villains). We likely won't know the full extent of what this team is if it even exists at all until the movie releases, though this could be the title of the post-apocalyptic raiders led by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), which is comprised of villains of X-Men movies' past like Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu), Pyro (Aaron Stanford), and more. However, the idea of Deadpool leading a team of non-MCU heroes, such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine or Jennifer Garner's Elektra, is one hell of a novel idea. There's also a section marked "SPOILER" which features nothing but a coat hanger, implying that more spoiler-heavy shirts might be on the way closer to Deadpool & Wolverine's release.

Other Stellar Shirts in Homage's Threadpool Collection

Your browser does not support the video tag.

First up in Homage's extensive Threadpool collection is the simply titled "Deadpool & Wolverine" section, which has a selection of traditional Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise courtesy of, per the website's own words, "Mickey's checkbook." Included in the collection are shirts with one or both halves of the Deadpool & Wolverine logo locket, two shirts with the LFG logo, and a "Marvel Jam" shirt that depicts Deadpool and Wolverine as characters in a video game.

Image via Homage

Next is the "Deadpool Noir" collection, which promises to release your inner "Fifty Shades of Wade." The all-black and gray collection features four shirts total, either featuring a Deadpool or Wolverine title or a Deadpool or Wolverine logo.

Image via Homage

Finally, for those of you looking for a more nostalgic collection that pays homage to the origins of Deadpool, the "Classic Cuts" collection is for you. This diverse array of shirt designs includes one that says "Hi, peanut" with a Wolverine claw slash through it, one that simply says "Hi, Yukio" (Shioli Kutsuna), one that features the logo for Sister Margaret's School for Wayward Girls, one that advertises Dopinder's (Karan Soni) taxi service, and one that features a comic cover of "New Mutants #98" (which is the first comic Deadpool ever appeared in).

Image via Homage

Be sure to get your swanky new Deadpool merch in time for the premiere, as Deadpool & Wolverine officially slashes into theaters on Friday, July 26.

Find Tickets Now