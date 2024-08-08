The Big Picture Deadpool has a change of heart about the Honda Odyssey in a pivotal moment during Deadpool & Wolverine.

The minivan fight scene between Deadpool and Wolverine was meticulously planned and executed across two days.

The idea for the minivan scene was inspired by the concept of a knife fight in a phone booth and Reynolds' character's inexplicable hatred for the Odyssey.

Like so many others, I, too, was appalled, disgusted, offended, and, quite frankly, outraged by Deadpool & Wolverine. No, I didn’t mind the Marvel Jesus bits or the title character desecrating the corpse of the other title character. The Pinocchio joke or the foul words that rolled off the tongue of Chris Evans' Johnny Storm in the post-credits scene (that man has a mouth like a sailor!) didn't ring any alarm bells. Instead, as a proud Honda Odyssey owner, I was repulsed by the hate that spewed from Wade Wilson aka Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) at the beginning of the movie about the best minivan on the market. In fact, as I write this article, I sit in my gorgeous, sleek, maroon 2012 Honda Odyssey which I have converted into a camper to take me wherever I please.

So, imagine the sheer joy that I felt when halfway through the movie, while Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) travel wherever they damn well please (across the Void), Deadpool has a full come to himself moment and changes his tune about the incredible, unbridled power of the Honda Odyssey. With a little help from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, a few words from his would-be-bestie (if only he’d allow it!), and a knock-down-drag-out brawl that echoed through the multiverse, Deadpool’s heart and mind were saved that day.

It also gave us one of the most incredible fight scenes in a movie riddled with perfectly executed throwdowns. So, when Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, sat down post-release to catch up with filmmaker Shawn Levy and Reynolds about their wildly successful project, he obviously had to ask about the minivan melee.

No Hondas Were Harmed In the Making of This Scene

The entire team knew going into this that fans had been waiting years to see Deadpool and Wolverine go to town on each other. And they still nailed this particular fight scene in the most masterful way possible. Recalling the process that led them to the vengeance in the van, Levy said:

“That is what people have been waiting to see. Every Deadpool and Wolverine fight needed to have its own language and be differentiated. So, the adamantium skeleton, the Void, and what’s the opposite of a wide open fight in the void? A very contained space, and it was in an early draft of our script, where the screenwriting team wrote the idea of a fight in a minivan. That was not one of the long ones. I wanna say we shot that entire fight in two days in a real van, in the real woods.”

Tying things together, Reynolds explained how they landed on the idea for the scene and why it had to be a Honda Odyssey. He told Collider:

“It was also kind of based on that stunt guy expression, which was always, ‘It’s a knife fight in a phone booth.’ So you’re trying to find a new and different way to have that same kind of knife fight in a phone booth experience and the fact that Wade was a used car dealer before and has this inexplicable hatred for the Honda Odyssey, which happens to be an actually wonderful minivan and something Shawn Levy himself owns. Not kidding. Actually owns. Named Betsy. Which is why it’s called Betsy in the movie.”

Ah, I knew I had excellent taste in my preferred vehicle of choice — right up there with Levy who, like Deadpool, knows that the Honda Odyssey f***s hard.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Watch the rest of our one-hour spoiler-filled chat with Reynolds and Levy below.

