Deadpool and Wolverine won't be alone in your Marvel collection as four more characters will receive their well-deserved figure transformation. Hot Toys has announced that The Resistance from Deadpool & Wolverine will have their individual figures released sometime in the future. While a pre-order date has yet to be announced, glimpses of these figures' appearances were shown on Hot Toys Instagram.

Close-ups of Elektra, Laura, Gambit, and Blade were teased, with Hot Toys commenting that these items would "conquer your display." Unfortunately, the prices of these figures, their shipping dates, and their pre-order dates remained unknown. Additionally, individual photos for each character were not included. Only a handful of character figures from the Deadpool & Wolverine lineup are currently available for pre-order. These include Deadpool (with Dogpool, Babypool, and Headpool), Wolverine, Kidpool, and LadyPool, with estimated shipping dates ranging between November 2024 to September 2025.

For those who haven't seen Deadpool & Wolverine, The Resistance is a group of superheroes sent to the void by the TVA, who oppose Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) rule. These heroes were all from previous or pulled Marvel projects outside of the MCU — including Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes. While they were unable to leave The Void during the events of the film, a deleted scene teased Tatum's Gambit glancing at a sling-ring portal.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Turned Marvel's Box Office Streak Around

Following its release in July 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine became a massive box-office success. It generated over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2024, just under Inside Out 2. It's also the 20th highest-grossing film of all time, in between Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. The Marvel blockbuster was highly praised by fans and critics alike, with a certified fresh critics score of 78% and a high audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the moment, Deadpool & Wolverine has received a nomination for the 2025 Grammy Awards for "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media." And while the nominations for the 2025 Film Award season have yet to be announced, Variety reported that Marvel has launched "For Your Consideration" Campaigns for a potential nomination for "Best Supporting Actor" for Hugh Jackman in the Oscars and "Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy" for Ryan Reynolds in the Golden Globes.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+. And while we wait for The Resistance, you can browse Hot Toys' catalog now.

Watch on Disney+