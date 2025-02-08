While Captain America: Brave New World is right around the Marvel corner, MCU fans are still recovering from the epic adventure that was last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. The multiverse film saw Ryan Reynolds' Merc With the Mouth and Hugh Jackman's legendary X-Man team-up to save our favorite shared universe. It was also one of three films that crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the box office in 2024. With that success came a bunch of merchandise, including Funko Pops, action figures and Hot Toys. Now Sideshow Collectibles has returned with their next wave in their Hot Toys Cosbi Deadpool & Wolverine line.

Series II of Hot Toys’ Deadpool & Wolverine Cosbi bobble-head collection features nine new figures. This includes Deadpool, Deadpool (Battling Version), Wolverine, Gambit, Blade, Elektra, Weapon Omega Wolverine, X-23 (Laura) and a Human Torch mystery Cosbi. The figures stand between approximately 7.5 and 9.5 inches tall with each randomly packaged box having a special collectible card. This series joins Hot Toys' expensive collection of premium figures where they recently added Nicepool, Human Torch, and Blade.

What's ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ About?

After years of waiting for a new sequel, Deadpool & Wolverine catches up with Wade Wilson after he retires from being a superhero due to his rejection from The Avengers. Wade is just a lonely car salesman, but when the Time Variance Authority comes knocking on his door with an offer that's too good to be true, he must become Deadpool once again to save his universe from ultimate distraction. He can't do it alone and seeks out Wolverine for help. However, since his Wolverine died after the events of Logan, Deadpool must go on a multiverse adventure to find a new grizzled X-Man for this high-stakes mission.

There was so much ungodly hype for this movie due to the fact that Jackman returned to the role of Wolverine for the first time since Logan debuted in theaters in 2017. With every passing new trailer and piece of marketing, the excitement surrounding Deadpool and Wolverine’s MCU debut couldn't be matched. The best part was, the film somehow managed to blow all expectations out of the water. Financially, it was the first MCU film since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 to hit the $1 billion mark at the box office. This had a lot to do with the crazy word of mouth. With a certified-fresh critic score of 78% and a verified hot audience popcorn score of 94%, Deadpool & Wolverine has quickly become one of the most beloved films of the entire MCU. It also served as a fun and often-times emotional love letter to the previous 20th Century Fox Marvel films.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently streaming on Disney+ alongside most of the MCU. The film is also available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Before your next MCU binge session, you can explore Sideshow’s entire Hot Toys and Cosbi collections on their website.