The Big Picture Hot Toys teases one-sixth scale Deadpool & Wolverine figure, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming Marvel film.

Deadpool remains true to its R-rated roots despite concerns of Disney's influence post-merger with Fox.

Fans can expect a refreshing take on the iconic characters with unexpected twists and meta references in the film.

Close to the release of one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the season, the merchandising has continued to pump out content for Deadpool. According to a post on X, Hot Toys will soon release figures capitalizing on the upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie will mark the first Deadpool film since the Disney merger with Fox, a milestone many were concerned about. After the hard R rating of the previous two films, no one wanted the Disney brand to dilute Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in any way. But come hell or family-friendly content, Deadpool cannot be contained. The trailer shows the Merc with the Mouth’s union with Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his classic role for the first time since Logan’s death in 2017.

On the tail of the infamous Dune popcorn bucket, Deadpool has teased one of his own — though this one is sexually suggestive on purpose. Not losing any momentum, Deadpool was quick to follow up this release with a tease for a new Hot Toy. The posting claims that the figures will be one-sixth scale, though it is unclear exactly what the collectible will entail. The reveal does not clarify what the figure will look like or what character will be the primary focus.

By first glancing at the trailer, it’s obvious that not even the production juggernaut can restrain the iconic character. Deadpool is up to his old tricks as he breaks the fourth wall with his meta references to Disney. The film will also feature more MCU cameos than one film can feasibly contain. The Deadpool merchandisers seem to be earning their paychecks when it comes to advertisements as well.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Ushers In a New and Exciting Age

Hot Toys has not confirmed a release date for the collectible, though with the feature film imminent, it’s a good guess that it will come sooner rather than later. Deadpool is a brand that is tantamount to success, something that Marvel depends on currently. After the release of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU seems to have plateaued. Not just in quality, but in the commitment fans are willing to devote to the franchise. It is hard to imagine Endgame can ever be topped, especially with many original cast members having retired their characters.

Deadpool is a legacy character of sorts that still garners excitement. Bringing Wolverine back recaptures some of the former glory of the film franchise, no matter how perfect his death was in Logan. The unpredictability of Deadpool is refreshing and Jackman is a beloved figure in the MCU. This fact may drive fans to buy the Hot Toys when they are released. Viewers can also catch this incomparable duo when Deadpool & Wolverine premieres on Jul 26, 2024.

