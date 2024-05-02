The Big Picture Fans' anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is finally coming true, with Hugh Jackman's iconic Wolverine costume adding joy.

Hugh Jackman felt right in the comic-accurate Wolverine suit, fulfilling a 24-year dream for fans of the superhero.

The upcoming film will feature a mix of new and familiar characters from the Marvel Universe, hitting theaters on July 26.

We are months away from Deadpool & Wolverine, but the feature has been on fans’ minds for years. It was always fandoms’ wish to see the two badass superheroes together on screen and its finally coming true. The anticipation runs high to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine share space with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and the makers are slowly and steadily peeling away the layers of this partnership to tease fans further. While we have seen two trailers and a lot of set images previously, there is no stopping fans’ imagination.

Now Empire Magazine has unveiled a new look at Wolverine. The image sees Wolverine kneeling on the ground, claws out, ready to charge. To see Jackman once again as Wolverine, in the image itself, brings a flood of emotion for fans and to see him in the full superhero costume adds unimaginable joy.

The Wolverine Suit “Felt Right” to Hugh Jackman

Image via Empire

Fans are aware of The Wolverine deleted scene where he was given a comic-accurate cowl but never paid off. Their hopes to see Jackman in the comic accurate costume have been a dream for 24 years now and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will finally fulfil that dream. “We almost did it in The Wolverine,” Jackman reminiscences. “But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him.’ There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me.”

While most of the plot details are kept tightly under wraps by the looks of the trailer it seems like Deadpool will pick Wolverine up from the Void (as seen in Loki) to go save his universe. We see both of them jumping through a portal that no one knows will take them to which part of the multiverse, for now. While Reynolds and Jackman share an amazing friendship in real life - a glimpse of their chemistry always ticks the audience - it seems like they are translating the same camaraderie on-screen but more brutally. “It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face,” Jackman laughs.

Along with Jackman and Reynolds, the movie will bring Emma Corrin as antagonist Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Pete, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox. Furthermore, the movie will be full of cameos from all corners of the Marvel Universe like Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and many more.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.