Deadpool & Wolverine is a certified hit with critics and audiences, but what Marvel Studios' recent experiment has really proven is that Hugh Jackman has still got it in him to be Wolverine. That was never really in doubt, as the Oscar-nominated actor's performance in his once-thought-to-be final outing as Wolverine was praised by all in Logan. The impeccable filmmaking prowess on display in Logan is what caused many to understandably question the decision to bring Jackman back as Wolverine, considering James Mangold's gritty Western is such a wonderful send-off for the character.

Does Deadpool & Wolverine outdo the magic of Logan? Absolutely not. As fun of a romp Deadpool & Wolverine is, Logan is just another class of movie entirely, and it almost seems unfair to compare the two. Does this make Jackman's appearance in the new MCU film a letdown? Not really. While the characterization of Wolverine does leave something to be desired, the performance that Jackman gives is far from phoned in, and may just very well feature one of his best scenes as the character in his entire multi-decade history with the role.

Logan Is Slightly Underdeveloped in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

As Deadpool & Wolverine makes perfectly clear from the get-go, the Wolverine we follow throughout the bulk of the film is not the same Wolverine from Logan. That version of the character really did meet his end in that x-marked grave at the end of Logan, and that's certainly bad news for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds). In a roundabout way, Deadpool & Wolverine honors the legacy of Logan by directly disrespecting it, as the Adamantium bones of the hero have their final resting place in the bodies of several TVA agents thanks to Deadpool's NSYNC dance battle.

Those who have seen the film know that the reason Deadpool is defiling Wolverine's grave isn't just for money. It's because a rogue TVA agent named Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) is about to destroy his universe with a doomsday device, and all because his dimension's "anchor being" (that being Logan's version of Wolverine) has died. Deadpool scours the multiverse to find a suitable Wolverine replacement, and he finds the closest thing he can with a lonely and depressed alcoholic Wolverine. Jackman's performance as this Wolverine variant is stellar, but the actual characterization behind him is buried a bit too deep in that admittedly glorious yellow spandex.

From his immediate introduction, we're told that this variant of Wolverine is the worst one because he's supposedly responsible for the death of his universe's X-Men. When we finally get the big reveal of what really happened, we find out that this Wolverine was just too drunk in a bar when his X-Men were massacred. It's not necessarily a compelling backstory and certainly not a reputation worthy of "Worst Wolverine Variant in the Multiverse," so it's a shame that the Wolverine of Deadpool & Wolverine isn't given some more compelling fleshing out. However, it's the lack of development Wolverine is given in the film that makes Hugh Jackman's dedicated performance that much more impressive.

Hugh Jackman Delivers a Powerhouse Monologue in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman has appeared in more superhero films than most, so it is easy to expect him to have this whole "playing Wolverine" thing down ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine. He proves that and then some in one scene a little more than midway in the film. It's a scene that is so compelling, so remarkable, and so well-acted that it makes us almost completely forget about the shortcomings when it comes to the actual character and the writing behind him.

After just barely escaping Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and borrowing a car from Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds), Wade and Logan have something of a heart-to-heart. Wade pleads with Logan to help him save his world, but Logan learns that Wade wasn't being truthful about the TVA being able to undo Logan's torment in his own world. To really drive the point home, Logan delivers an immensely powerful monologue that is genuinely heartbreaking and intimidating:

"You know what? You're a fucking joke. No wonder the Avengers didn't take you or the X-Men, and they'll take fucking anyone. I mean, you are a ridiculous, immature, half-wit moron. I have never met a sadder, more attention-starved jabbering little prick in my entire life, and that says a lot because I've been alive for more than two hundred fucking years! And I'll tell you, that bald chick was right about one thing: you will never save the world. You couldn't even save a relationship with a goddamn stripper! Motherfucker, I wish I could say you'll die alone, but it's one of God's best jokes that you can't die! Except that's on all of us! What? Got nothing to say, mouth?"

It's a speech so powerful that it even leaves Deadpool, the so-called Merc with a Mouth, completely and utterly speechless. Within the span of a minute, we see the natural progression of a desperate and broken man going from frustrated, to angry, and finally to enraged. It's the true emotional high point of the film, with the long-unbroken take capturing all the complexity of Hugh Jackman's performance. Where we may have still been hesitant about Hugh Jackman's return until this point, this sequence makes a very strong case for his return.

This sequence in the car is exactly what makes Hugh Jackman's interpretation of Wolverine so special. This is not just a legacy actor stopping by for a quick paycheck and phoning it in. This is an accomplished and reputable actor who returned to one of the biggest roles of his career and gave a hundred percent while doing so. We'll almost certainly see Hugh and his good pal Ryan return as Wolverine and Deadpool respectively in the future, perhaps even in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. Where we were skeptical before, if Hugh Jackman keeps giving performances like the one he gives in Deadpool & Wolverine, then we really would be glad to see him keep coming back "till he's ninety."

