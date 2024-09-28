The Deadpool franchise is well-known for containing frequent references to their own behind-the-scenes histories and those of other films, both within and outside the superhero genre, thanks to the fourth-wall breaking humor of their lead character, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. But each film also has an assortment of jokes about the comic book medium Wade was invented in, which may go over the heads of viewers who don’t read or study the source material. The third entry in the series, Deadpool & Wolverine, may have even more of the latter type of references than its predecessors, given that it celebrates the multimedia history of not just Wade, but the X-Man Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as well. And some of these references are so subtly and quickly delivered that they’re not even immediately noticed by some of the artists they’re celebrating.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' References Todd McFarlane's Famous 'Incredible Hulk' Cover

Early in the film, Wade is informed that his universe is dying because the variant of Wolverine that served as its anchor being died (as shown in the 2017 film Logan). He sets out to travel the multiverse in search of a replacement variant, leading to a montage in which he encounters an assortment of different Logans, whose costumes and appearances reference many of the different eras and alter egos in the character’s history. In one of these scenes, Wade finds himself in a forest and sees a Logan variant wearing the iconic brown and tan version of his superhero costume, which, as Wade notes, was initially designed by artist John Byrne. Wade recalls, “You fought the Hulk in this outfit, didn’t you?” before the gamma-powered Avenger appears behind him and attacks him. While the Byrne name-drop is, of course, more obvious, the scene also visually homages the work of other artists, including Todd McFarlane.

When the Hulk enters the scene, Wolverine pops his trademark adamantium claws out of his knuckles. Although Hulk’s back is shown more fully, the character’s face is only ever made visible in the reflection of Logan’s claws, with the separation between the three claws distorting the image. McFarlane, who would achieve greater notoriety as a co-founder of Image Comics, sole creator of the company’s iconic character Spawn, as well as a co-creator of Marvel’s Venom, also served as the artist for The Incredible Hulk ongoing series from 1987-1988. Logan and the X-Men guest-starred in issue #340 of the series. Consequently, the cover for the issue, designed by McFarlane and Bob Wiacek, highlighted Logan’s involvement. The cover features a close-up composition of Logan in the Byrne costume, seemingly preparing to fight, baring the claws of one hand in front of his face, which leads them to create a reflection of the Hulk’s face, just as they do in the film. McFarlane had a subdued reaction to being told about the homage, noting that his friends and family are typically more excited by his work being publicly referenced before saying, “But God bless Marvel. They want to keep stoking the McFarlane fires, keep on going,” before elaborating that, “Why am I relevant 30 years later? It’s an odd thing to me, but thank you.”

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Celebrates Many Eras of Marvel History

The cover has become one of Marvel’s most famous and is frequently recreated and paid homage to in various comics and other media, so it’s not exactly surprising that a film as enamored with Logan’s comic book mythology as Deadpool & Wolverine would reference it. But there are some notable differences between the original art and the filmed recreation. First and foremost, on the cover, Logan wears the brown and tan version of his famous mask that is a regular part of the Byrne costume. However, the Logan variant from this particular scene in the film, is unmasked, necessarily delaying the image of Jackman in full costume, until the film’s main variant dons the cowl of the more ubiquitous yellow and blue suit he wears during the finale. (This marks the first time Jackman had been costumed to match the character’s comic book appearance so closely despite playing the role for 24 years.) The Hulk on the comic cover also has the gray-colored skin the character was originally designed with, rather than the green skin that is most frequently shown in later comics and other media, including Deadpool & Wolverine.

True to form, the brief scene manages to pay homage to even more aspects of Marvel history in addition to Byrne, McFarlane, and Wiacek’s work. Like Incredible Hulk #340 itself, the scene also celebrates Wolverine’s lengthy history with the Hulk. Although best known for his role in the X-Men franchise, Logan first appeared in 1974’s Incredible Hulk #180. While working as a superhero sanctioned by the Canadian government, he is sent to break up a destructive feud between the Hulk and the similarly monstrous Wendigo, leading him to fight them both. Although Logan and the Hulk have since worked together on various occasions, they have also had many later battles, with their rivalry connecting their respective corners of the Marvel Universe. Also, when Wade turns around to face the Hulk, he comically talks down to him. He repeats the film’s recurring joke about himself being “Marvel Jesus” before paraphrasing the arrogant tirade Loki (Tom Hiddleston) made against Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in The Avengers, until Hulk proceeds to give him a similarly brutal beating. This loving embrace of Marvel history is a big part of what makes Deadpool & Wolverine so enjoyable for longtime fans.

