The Deadpool franchise has a refreshing track record of featuring previously unrepresented Marvel villains. Now, Deadpool Updates, via @JumpTrailers, posted a new photo of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) on X (formerly Twitter). The antagonist is set to terrorize the ‘Pool Family in Deadpool & Wolverine when the film premieres in July. Previously, the X-Men have only been briefly featured in the franchise. As Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) states, they really only had a budget for two X-Men. But with that Marvel money, the world is now their oyster. They are bringing in an excessive amount of cameos, as well as a terrifying new villain from Marvel canon.

Cassandra Nova is effectively Charles Xavier's evil twin. The Shi’ar call her a Mummudrai, or anti-self. The complete antithesis to Xavier, Cassandra is interested in breeding hate instead of acceptance. She and Xavier shared a womb until he realized her potential for evil and seemingly killed her with his psychic abilities. But because she is just as powerful as him, she survives and later returns to wreak havoc on him.

Corrin will be the first live-action interpretation of the character and appears as a nefarious presence in the Deadpool trailer. The new image shows a bald Cassandra, as she is portrayed in the comics, wearing a long duster and grimacing menacingly, portending danger for our foul-mouthed heroes.

What Does Cassandra Nova Have In Store in 'Deadpool & Wolverine?'

Cassandra Nova’s presence in Deadpool & Wolverine is the perfect choice for the first Deadpool film in the MCU. She is most likely the catalyst that brings back many beloved characters from the franchise over the past two decades. And with the level of Xavier’s powers, she poses a real threat. Reynolds praised Corrin’s performance in an interview that should strike fear in everyone’s hearts.

“Emma brought a Gene Wilder energy to Deadpool & Wolverine. Mischief, danger, unpredictability—from their first scene onward, we understand the villain enough to know why she’s motivated to oppose our heroes. And that’s because Emma is so fucking excellent at humanizing even the most chaotic lines. The only thing we love more than hating a villain is loving one. And we love Emma’s Cassandra Nova from the jump.”

While her intentions are not entirely known from the promotional materials, viewers do know that things are so bad that Deadpool needs a familiar face for help. Teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) not only leaves the film open for laughs but also for a formidable force that could stand toe to toe with Cassandra. The two regenerating superheroes may be the only people in the universe who stand a chance. Viewers can see this epic showdown when Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26.

