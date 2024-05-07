The Big Picture Dogpool's real-life counterpart, Peggy, won Britain's Ugliest Dog award and embodies Wade Wilson's personality in the film.

Ryan Reynolds highlights Dogpool's moral flexibility in Deadpool & Wolverine, hinting at potential messes left for Wade or Logan to clean up.

New characters in the film include Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, adding to the star-studded cast.

Less than three months ahead of the Merc with a Mouth's MCU debut, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds sat down to highlight one of his co-stars (and not the one he shares the title with). In an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, which also showcased a new still of Deadpool and his canine companion, Reynolds talked about Dogpool's real-life counterpart, and what fans can expect from her personality in the film. Dogpool made her first official appearance in the most recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which also served as the first true showcase of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who was noticeably absent from the first trailer.

Reynolds says that the dog playing Dogpool in Deadpool & Wolverine's real name is Peggy and mentioned why she was chosen for the role:

"She won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog. The reason why I was a huge proponent for her is because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson."

It's impossible to dispute Reynolds' claim, considering neither Wade nor Dogpool are known for their striking good looks. In a recent Deadpool & Wolverine clip, Jackman's Logan even remarks that it's hard to eat when Wade isn't wearing his mask. However, it's not what's on the outside that makes Deadpool who he is, and Reynolds also spoke about Dogpool's personality in the upcoming film, saying "Dogpool's a Pool, so she probably has some moral flexibility about where she wees and poops." It's unknown if Dogpool will play a larger role than tagging along for occasional licks and kisses, but it's possible that Wade — or even funnier, Logan — will have to clean up a mess left behind from one of these "moral flexibilities."

What Other New Characters Are Going To Be in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Image via Empire Magazine

While there are plenty of characters from Fox's X-Men universe returning in Deadpool & Wolverine, there are several new characters to look forward to as well. Fresh off two Emmy wins for his performance in Succession, Matthew Macfadyen will make his MCU debut as the TVA Agent Mr. Paradox. Emma Corrin, best known for her work in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover, will play the antagonist Cassandra Nova, who is the evil twin sister of Charles Xavier. Shawn Levy, who has worked with both Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Jackman (Real Steel) in the past, will also be dancing with Marvel for the first time in his 30-year career as director and writer.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024. Check out the newly released image of Dogpool above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.