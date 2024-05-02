The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine are set to unite in the highly-anticipated crossover film, featuring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

The MCU film will explore the multiverse with the return of classic characters.

The movie hits theaters on July 26.

Two of Marvel’s most iconic X-Men characters are teaming up on the big screen this summer with the highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Now fans can get a closer look at the long-awaited crossover as Empire Magazine has shared an exclusive new image from their latest issue, which features the two titular characters ready for some multiverse action.

The image showcases Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who returns to the role seven years after the character’s infamous death in Logan. However, this time around Jackman will finally be wearing the signature yellow suit attributed to the character’s comic book counterpart. Alongside him stands Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, who was last seen in Deadpool 2, before Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The two characters previously united on the big screen in 2009 with the spin-off film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, the movie was negatively received, particularly for its depiction of the Deadpool character which has since then been the subject of ridicule in subsequent films. Needless to say, Deadpool & Wolverine is already gearing up to be the ultimate crossover fans have been waiting for.

Additional details on the upcoming film remain under wraps, in typical MCU fashion. However, the movie will feature the re-introduction of Deadpool and Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the franchise continues to establish the X-Men in its continuity. “Deadpool is very intrigued by that,” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said to Empire about the character’s recruitment from the TVA. “He learns soon thereafter that it’s not quite as simple an offer as he thought it was,” he added. “And the stakes are universe-sized.” With the franchise currently taking a redirection following the divisive response to Phase Five, Deadpool & Wolverine will be a critical installment, especially with it being the only MCU film to be released in 2024.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Feature the Appearance of Old and New Characters

Image via Empire Magazine

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman returning to their classic roles, the film will also feature the return of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. Additional actors returning include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus. The film also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, a TVA agent, among several others. Given that the film will be exploring the multiverse, there are likely more appearances that are currently under wraps. Until then, fans can continue to speculate as the film’s summer release date continues to inch closer.

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts exclusively in theaters on July 26. Check out the official brand-new image from the film above, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.