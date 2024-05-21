The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine will bring Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining forces with Ryan Reynolds.

The upcoming sequel promises a multiverse adventure with surprises and new characters, including a mysterious agent named Paradox.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is set to be a crossover of Marvel characters, opening doors for alternate versions and unexpected team-ups.

Fandango has begun sharing its summer movie preview, and the first title on the list turned out to be Deadpool & Wolverine. A new image from the sequel has been released, featuring the titular characters ready for action. The upcoming blockbuster will also introduce Hugh Jackman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the performer said goodbye to Wolverine with his memorable conclusion in Logan. But even if that story allowed Jackman to temporarily move on from using the claws, the mysterious premise of Deadpool & Wolverine allowed the actor to step right back into the shoes of Logan. Hopefully, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can be nice to his new friend.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released many years after Deadpool 2, the previous installment in the series that hit the big screen before the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company. The upcoming sequel will also feature performances from Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Emma Corrin, who will play the movie's frightening antagonist. While plot details regarding the movie are currently kept under wraps, the titular duo are expected to travel across the multiverse as they fight Cassandra Nova. Time will tell if they'll make it out of this adventure alive, even if both characters possess impressive healing abilities.

Shawn Levy was in charge of directing Deadpool & Wolverine, after the filmmaker was involved in titles such as Stranger Things and The Adam Project. After working with Ryan Reynolds for a couple of different projects, it made sense for Levy to sit in the director's chair once it was time for Deadpool to make his return to the big screen. While the upcoming movie will need its titular heroes to travel across different dimensions, it will open up the door for alternate versions of Marvel characters to be introduced, just like it happened a couple of years ago with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Will Be Full of Surprises

Close

While some of the surprise appearances from Deadpool & Wolverine, such as Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra, have already been reported online, the upcoming sequel still has a couple of secrets to share with viewers once it premieres later this summer. The film will also present Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, an agent working for the Time Variance Authority introduced in the Loki television series. The fate of the multiverse is in Deadpool's hands and Wolverine's claws, in a sequel that will remind audiences why Reynold's unpredictable character became so successful in the first place.

You can check out the new image from Deadpool & Wolverine below, before the movie premieres in theaters on July 26: