Marvel Studios' premiere project in 2024 gets closer every day, but the two titular stars are most definitely not on the same page in the latest look at the film. Entertainment Weekly released a new image from Deadpool & Wolverine, which shows Logan, clearly annoyed and ready to pounce, standing behind Wade in the TVA. Both the Time Variance Authority and the new character Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) are heavily present in both trailers, alluding to the TVA being an integral location in the third Deadpool film. This image also comes bearing gifts, as director Shawn Levy also gave several interesting quotes about the upcoming film.

Levy talked about how drastically the script for a third Deadpool movie was before it was officially announced that Hugh Jackman would be joining the cast as Wolverine, saying:

"I can safely say that the story completely changed and, in fact, came to us very, very quickly starting that day."

Considering Jackman's Wolverine is absent from Deadpool 1 and 2 (aside from memes and mentions), it stands to reason that the story was entirely different before he signed on to reprise his role as the clawed mutant. Levy also mentioned how, despite all the talk of potential cameos in the film, Deadpool & Wolverine is "very much two characters, two heroes, and two haunted men hoisted together in a shared journey." When asked about the many cameos that have already been revealed in the first two trailers, Levy promised that any characters outside of Deadpool and Wolverine won't be a driving force in the plot:

"From the day we started devising this Deadpool and Wolverine story, we let the story dictate the characters, not the other way around. Aaron [Sandford] and his return as Pyro was an outgrowth of that, and that applies to pretty much all the characters you'll see in the movie."

Who Is Confirmed to Cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

The first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer played things close to the vest, but the second revealed several cameos and Easter eggs to be excited about. Paul Rudd's Ant-Man helmet makes an appearance in the trailer, and he was even mentioned by name in a recent clip. Wade and Logan can also be seen jumping through a sling ring portal, but it's unknown if it will be Doctor Strange, Wong, Ned, or another sorcerer doing the teleporting. The gargantuan gas monster Alioth from Loki Season 1 is also present, and other characters from Fox X-Men movies past such as Azazel, Lady Deathstrike, and Toad can also be seen standing outside the large Ant-Man skull. With Marvel revealing so much in the trailer, and star Ryan Reynolds insisting on fans not sharing leaks and rumors, the potential for unpredictable cameos in the final product is endless.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases exclusively in theaters on July 26, 2024. Check out the new image above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.