New stills from Deadpool & Wolverine show Hugh Jackman charging into battle and a glimpse of Lady Deadpool.

Anticipation for the film is high, with projections of over $200 million domestically in ticket sales.

The movie promises multiversal cameos and has the potential to break records for R-rated films upon release.

One of the most anticipated projects of 2024 just got several exciting new looks. A new report from Total Film revealed three new images from Deadpool & Wolverine, including one of Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant charging into battle, another showing both titular characters standing among a crowd near Paul Rudd's giant Ant-Man skull, and lastly, Logan looking like he'd rather be anywhere else while Wade embraces his lovable companion, Dogpool. These new stills are just a small part of what has already been an incredibly successful marketing campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, with both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds teaming up to poke fun at each other to build anticipation for Marvel's only feature film of the year.

A recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer showcased the first look at Lady Deadpool in the film, sparking theories and fueling speculation of an appearance from either Taylor Swift or Blake Lively. One side of that coin was debunked shortly after, when it was reported that pop icon Swift would not make a cameo in the film. However, some fans still refuse to believe she isn't appearing, citing Andrew Garfield's staunch denial of his role opposite Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be a mashup of multiversal cameos from several universes, so at this point, it's impossible to rule out anything until the movie has been officially released.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is on Its Way to Shattering Records

Few movies in 2024 have generated conversation like Deadpool & Wolverine before release, a fact made apparent when the first ticket pre-sale information was released. New projections have the Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie grossing more than $200 million domestically, making it the highest-earning opening of 2024. As it sits, Inside Out 2 recently surpassed Dune: Part Two for the opening weekend box office, earning more than $150 million domestically to Dune 2's $82 million. Not only would this be a 2024 record, but it would also mark a new high for R-rated movies, a record currently held by Reynolds' first solo outing as The Merc With a Mouth, Deadpool, which opened to $132 million domestically. Marvel experienced some box office lows in 2024 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, but it appears the mutant mayhem in Deadpool & Wolverine will put them back on the right track.

Deadpool & Wolverine claws into theaters on July 26. Check out the new stills from the film above and find tickets below.

