Deadpool & Wolverine will see the return of the heroes portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the big screen. Before the sequel premieres in theaters later this month, new images from the movie and from the making of this story have been released by Entertainment Weekly. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change. And what better way to do it than with a fun adventure starring two heroes who will begrudgingly become friends? More than fifteen years after the release of Iron Man, Deadpool & Wolverine is ready to prove to audiences how the franchise can remain creative after so many years.

The new images from Deadpool & Wolverine provide new looks at the titular heroes, but they also show the major threat they'll be going up against. Emma Corrin will portray Cassandra Nova in the upcoming sequel. In the comic books, the villain is known for her telepathic and telekinectic abilities, as well as for being the twin sister of Charles Xavier. It remains to be seen if the antagonist will have the same origin story in the blockbuster directed by Shawn Levy. In the meantime, the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have made it very clear that Cassandra Nova won't be easy to defeat.

The Time Variance Authority will also be seen once again in Deadpool & Wolverine. The organization was introduced in the Loki television series, where it was established that its agents go across different realities looking for anomalies that could disrupt the fabric of space and time. Matthew Macfadyen will be representing the TVA in Deadpool & Wolverine as Paradox. The actor gained plenty of praise for his performance as Tom Wambsgams over the course of four seasons of Succession, the successful HBO corporate drama about a wealthy family fighting over their own inheritance.

Are the X-Men Coming to the MCU?

There's no denying how Kevin Feige has always kept the MCU's biggest secrets close to his chest. And ever since Fox was acquired by Disney, fans have been eager to find out when X-Men will be joining the franchise. Not much is known about their eventual introduction, but the mutants have been making waves across the multiverse in recent years. Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The first season of X-Men '97 was very successful on Disney+. Could Deadpool & Wolverine be the next step in introducing the mutants to the mainstream MCU films? Viewers will be able to find out in just a few weeks.

