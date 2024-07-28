The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine has broken new IMAX records, earning $36.5 million globally in its debut weekend.

The film surpassed its $200 million budget, grossing over $400 million in just four days.

The movie has been praised for its integration of previous Marvel characters, while balancing nostalgia and humor.

Deadpool & Wolverine has made a record-setting start to life on the IMAX circuit, earning a huge $36.5 million across the global network. This result is the Biggest July Global Opening ever for IMAX, the biggest R-rated global bow ever, and the 4th highest global IMAX MCU opening ever, with only Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home achieving higher. The debut also marks the 8th-highest IMAX global opening ever, falling just shy of the aforementioned No Way Home which made $37.1 million on its debut. In North America, Deadpool and Wolverine grossed an average of $48,000 per screen, totaling $19.1 million from 414 IMAX runs. Internationally, it scooped a remarkable $17.4 million, with eight individual territories reporting it to be their biggest IMAX opening weekend ever. This eye-catching worldwide result is the highest IMAX opening weekend since December 2022.

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, spoke of this triumph, saying, "Deadpool & Wolverine delivered one of the biggest IMAX opening weekends of all time — continuing our hot start to the third quarter and furthering our momentum ahead of a fantastic slate over the next several years. Kevin Feige and his team remarkably continue to break new creative ground, and we believe ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will only leave fans wanting more ahead of several highly anticipated Filmed for IMAX Marvel releases in 2025."

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Sailed Passed its Budget in No Time

Deadpool & Wolverine has a reported production budget of $200 million. In just four days, the film has already grossed over $400 million worldwide, which surpasses the target set by production companies of doubling their budget on their projects. For many, since the epic experience of Endgame, the MCU has struggled to refind its best form with several releases, both TV and movie, that have drawn a less-than-positive reaction from the public and critics. However, Deadpool & Wolverine feels like a return to said form, with a masterpiece of an action comedy that neatly balances niche nostalgia, biting comedy, and a genuinely gripping central story. Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the film in his review, saying:

"Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way. Deadpool has always felt like a character who was boxed in by limitations, and now, with Deadpool & Wolverine, we get the best version of him so far because the reins have been loosened. It's also a delight that manages to provide closure, while also playing to our love of the past, but in a way that feels narratively significant."

Deadpool & Wolverine has stormed to a remarkable opening on IMAX. You can grab your tickets for the movie right now via the link below.

