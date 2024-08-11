This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine continues to dominate the IMAX box office with impressive $78 million global haul in the premium format.

The film has surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, solidifying its success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

IMAX screenings of other films, like White Snake: Afloat and Borderlands, also made notable impacts alongside Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel and Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine is showing no signs of slowing down as it enters its third weekend, leading IMAX theaters to a strong $10.5 million global box office haul. The film continues to capture the attention of audiences worldwide, breaking the $1 billion box office barrier around the globe, further solidifying its position as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine raked in an impressive $7.1 million from IMAX screens globally this weekend, pushing the IMAX worldwide cumulative total to a stellar $78 million. This makes it the 6th best global result for an MCU title in IMAX history. North American audiences contributed $3.8 million to the weekend's total, bringing the domestic IMAX cume to $41.3 million. International markets, including China, added $3.3 million, boosting the international IMAX total to $36.7 million.

The movie's next milestone will be to try and overtake Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and continued IMAX attendances like these will help plenty in getting the film across the finish line to that coveted title.

What Else Played on IMAX This Weekend?

Image via Lionsgate

While Deadpool & Wolverine dominated the IMAX box office, other films also made notable impacts. Wanda Media’s White Snake: Afloat opened with $1.7 million in IMAX box office revenue in China, including last weekend’s early previews. Additionally, Lionsgate’s Borderlands uncovered $1 million from IMAX screenings in its opening frame, which is actually rather remarkable given its dismal opening weekend performance.

Looking ahead, the IMAX network is gearing up for the worldwide launch of Alien: Romulus, the latest chapter in the iconic Alien series. This highly anticipated film will debut on 1,542 IMAX screens across 80 countries, including major markets like China and North America. The IMAX China network, with 760 screens, will also see the debuts of Toho’s Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram and Maoyan’s Go For Broke. Meanwhile, Japan’s 52 IMAX screens will welcome The Fall Guy, and South Korea’s 24 screens will introduce audiences to Twisters.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the IMAX box office circuit as audiences around the world continue to enjoy the thrills of watching films in the biggest and loudest premium format. Deadpool & Wolverine continues to play in theatres.