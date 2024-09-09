With a couple of all-time blockbusters this summer, Walt Disney Studios has passed a massive global box office milestone. This weekend, Disney shot past the $4 billion mark globally, thanks mainly to the performance of two movies — Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Both films, aimed at entirely different demographics, have grossed a combined total of nearly $3 billion worldwide. Disney also leads all studios domestically, with combined revenue exceeding $1.2 billion so far.
Inside Out 2 has generated $1.675 billion globally, breaking several records in the process. It’s the highest-grossing film of the year, the biggest Pixar movie of all time, and the biggest animated release in history. This weekend, it overtook Jurassic World to become the eighth-biggest hit of all time at the global box office. Domestically, the movie has grossed more than $650 million, and currently ranks number 11 on the all-time list.
Deadpool & Wolverine, on the other hand, has generated $1.29 billion worldwide so far, with room for more. It’s the second-biggest hit of 2024, the biggest R-rated movie of all time, and currently the seventh-biggest superhero film in history. It’s also the biggest hit of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers, and is responsible for reviving the Marvel brand after a largely disappointing post-pandemic era. Incidentally, Inside Out 2 similarly resurrected Pixar, which had also been struggling in recent years.
Both movies were produced on reported budgets of $200 million each, and opened to strong reviews and even better audience response. While Inside Out 2 holds a 91% score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Deadpool & Wolverine appears to have settled at a 79% score. Both movies hold audience scores of 95%, earning for themselves RT’s newly-announced “verified hot” badge. Disney has two major movies lined up for the holidays — Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Considering just how popular their predecessors were, the Mouse House might be looking at a couple of more billion-dollar hits.
Besides Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney also experienced success with films such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which generated nearly $400 million globally against a reported budget of $160 million, and Alien: Romulus, which has grossed over $300 million so far against a reported budget of $80 million. Interestingly, Romulus, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Deadpool & Wolverine are all properties that Disney inherited from 20th Century Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
