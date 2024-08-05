The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed The Passion of the Christ's global box office earnings, taking its place on the top-grossing R-rated movies list.

Marvel's anti-hero duo raked has already raked in over $820 million, cementing their icon status.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's irreverent humor shines as they discuss the milestone in a spoiler-filled interview.

Marvel Jesus is officially more popular around the world than the exalted Son of God at the worldwide box office. In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy discussed the surprising milestone that Deadpool & Wolverine achieved: surpassing The Passion of the Christ at the global box office, as part of a massive conversation, chock-full of spoilers, between the three, which delved into the immense success of the movie across the globe. As the film continues to rake in the big bucks, Reynolds couldn't help but react with his signature irreverent humor. Weintraub kicked off the interview with a cheeky question: "Did you ever think you guys were going to beat Jesus at the box office?"

Reynolds, never one to miss a chance to bite back with some wit, responded: "Wow, well thank you for putting us in a no-win cultural situation that will result in the end of our careers. Off to a great start, Frosty, love it," he joked, delivering that classic Deadpool charm. Because if there's one thing Reynolds knows how to do, it's finding humor in almost any scenario, before continuing:

"Isn't there a line in Deadpool 2 where I say we beat Passion of the Christ overseas where there's no such thing as religion? They didn't get me then, they won't get me now."

Deadpool Holds Three of the Highest-Grossing R-rated Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel's wise-cracking anti-hero and his iconic clawed partner have raked in a remarkable $824 million at the global box office, as of Sunday. That impressive haul sees them surpassing Mel Gibson's religious epic, The Passion of the Christ, which brought in a substantial $612 million globally. As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to charm audiences and rake in the cash, it’s clear that this irreverent duo has struck a chord with fans — whether they're drawn in by the action, the humor, or just the sheer audacity of it all. Surpassing The Passion of the Christ’s $618 million milestone might not canonize them, but it certainly cements their status as pop culture icons.

So, whether you're Team Jesus or Team Deadpool, there's one thing we can all agree on: Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved a box office miracle of biblical proportions. Stay tuned for more from our massive spoiler-filled interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters now.

