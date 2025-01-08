Chris Evans took the world by storm (pun definitely intended) earlier this year with his performance as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, the superhero tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Evans’ appearance was one of many in a multiverse-shattering Phase 5 installment that brought back classic characters like Wesley Snipe’s Blade and introduced new legends like Channing Tatum’s Gambit. Now, Hot Toys is celebrating Evans’ return to Marvel by releasing a new figure based on Evans’ appearance as Johnny Storm in the film. The new collectible comes with a fire-whirling accessory that wraps Johnny in his signature flame, and also multiple variants of his outfit include his Fantastic Four suit as well as a rugged overcoat with a hood.

Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm is also not the first member of the Resistance from Deadpool & Wolverine to be blessed with a new Hot Toys figure. The studio recently dropped a new figure of Dafne Keen’s X-23 based on her look in the film, while also teasing before the end of 2024 that more collectibles were coming for all the other heroes, including the aforementioned team members and even Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. Hot Toys also dropped several collectibles while Deadpool & Wolverine was still playing in theaters, including several of the Deadpool variants like Dogpool and Nicepool. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine also got his fair share of Hot Toys figures, but all were based on his primary appearance instead of those of his multiversal counterparts. Fans remain on edge for the announcement and first-look images of Tatum’s Gambit Hot Toy, which will certainly send the internet into a frenzy.

Chris Evans Isn’t Done With Marvel Yet

Chris Evans’ role in Deadpool & Wolverine was his first time in the Marvel universe since Avengers: Endgame, but the Captain America star has decided he’s ready to come back for one more bout. It was announced last year that Evans would return to Marvel once more in Avengers: Doomsday to star alongside Robert Downey Jr., but details about his role are being kept under wraps, and it’s unclear if he’ll be reprising his role as Captain America or Johnny Storm, or playing another role entirely. Nonetheless, his presence will certainly help generate hype and pump up box office results.

The Johnny Storm Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.

