The Big Picture Cable and Domino don't appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite their key roles in Deadpool 2.

Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz expressed interest in reprising their roles if given the chance.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy called the film "the third Deadpool movie," but "not Deadpool 3," so Cable and Domino might return in a more traditional installment.

As one watches Deadpool & Wolverine, a giddy romp through the Marvel Multiverse that brings Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, and Channing Tatum's elusive Gambit dream under one roof, it doesn't take long to notice that key characters are missing. The previous film, Deadpool 2, had significantly expanded the first Deadpool's core character group and introduced two particularly noteworthy players: Cable (Josh Brolin), a legacy comics figure with direct ties to the X-Men, and Domino (Zazie Beetz), a high-profile mutant assassin. Both characters join Wade Wilson/Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) band of misfit antiheroes, yet neither Brolin nor Beetz reprises their roles for Deadpool & Wolverine, the franchise's most high-profile outing to date. Somehow, Deadpool doesn't even joke about their absence. Why doesn't either character appear alongside Reynolds and Hugh Jackman? The answers, such as they are, can be found offscreen.

Josh Brolin Wanted To Play Cable in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

When asked about their lack of involvement with Deadpool & Wolverine, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz acknowledge that they don't know what Marvel's future plans entail. In 2019, one year after Deadpool 2 was released, the Walt Disney Studios' purchase of 20th Century Fox put the latter's plans for an X-Force movie "on hold," according to producer Lauren Shuler Donner.

Brolin reportedly signed a four-picture deal. At an Ace Comic Con convention that same year, Brolin answered an audience question about whether he would play Cable again. “I've been calling [Marvel], like, what's the deal with Cable, man? Seriously, 100 percent serious," he said. Brolin detailed more in an April edition of The Playlist's Bingeworthy TV podcast:

"I so wanted to be in that movie. [... Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with — the MCU being so involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role."

Brolin went on to champion Deadpool & Wolverine's potential and praised Hugh Jackman's many Wolverine performances. As for Domino, unsubstantiated rumors swirled about Beetz's return before she clarified her status in June 2023. The actress told Decider: “Well, I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause." Beetz added, "I’m excited to watch it."

Zazie Beetz Hopes To Reprise Domino in a Future 'Deadpool' Movie

Like Brolin, Beetz enjoyed her time on set and wants to return in some capacity. "I am so excited," she enthused in 2022. "I am crossing my fingers, hoping that Domino will be a part of this and if not, that's also all good. But it's just such a great crew, such a great team. I just love Deadpool. I love Domino so much." One year earlier, Beetz chatted with Collider and reinforced her hopes for a Domino solo film. "That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen," she shared.

Beetz's charismatic performance — easily the sequel's strongest asset — more than warrants Domino's return, as does the character's comic history: a bioengineered mutant who creates "good luck" for herself, a viciously skilled mercenary, and a leading X-Force member. Likewise, Brolin furnishes Cable with a magnificent edge. Deadpool 2's R-rating affords the gruff, time-traveling, cybernetically enhanced son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor the freedom to be hardened and violent, but Cable's ultimate motivations come from the heart.

Cable and Domino are last seen during Deadpool 2's closing moments. Where they are circa Deadpool & Wolverine remains a mystery, although Deadpool 2's end credits scene might be a jumping-off point for Cable; he reverses Wade's death with his time travel device, sacrificing his one chance to return to his own timeline. However, younger X-Force members (and girlfriends) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) fix Cable's defunct tool. Wade uses it to prevent his girlfriend Vanessa's (Morena Baccarin) death. If the device still works, Cable could be home with his family, or just Carmen Sandiego-ing it through time. If the TVA decided to prune him, that flexibility could save his life.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is a Standalone Movie

As of now, the Deadpool & Wolverine creative team hasn't explained how they chose which supporting characters returned and which got the ax. Director Shawn Levy did tell ScreenRant at CinemaCon, "It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3." Because this film was designed as a “two-hander character adventure" for longtime friends Reynolds and Jackman, the latter wanting to reprise Wolverine in this specific context, it's logical to assume the production approached Deadpool & Wolverine like a one-off special. The film shifts its focus away from Wade's reliable friend group and zeroes in on the opportunities its titular dynamic provides — be they jokes, narrative themes, or finally putting Jackman in that yellow-and-blue suit.

Since Deadpool & Wolverine transitions Fox's Marvel continuity into the MCU (a unique task), the production might have erred on the side of caution. Cable and Domino's presence could potentially overcrowd an already packed cast or do the characters a disservice; presumably, a cameo is all they had time to contribute. There may also be budgetary restrictions of which we aren’t aware, given how many performers Deadpool & Wolverine employs.

Marvel Should Include Cable and Domino in the Next 'Deadpool' Movie

If Marvel commissions an official Deadpool 3 in light of Deadpool & Wolverine's resounding box office success, that's a prime opportunity to expand upon the X-Force opportunities Deadpool 2 dangled — especially with the cast's ongoing enthusiasm. The Multiverse has room for everyone, no matter what the snobby Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) says.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters across the U.S.

