The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine will use the TVA to bring Wade Wilson to the MCU with fan-favorite cameos and Easter eggs.

Vinnie Jones turned down reprising Juggernaut due to the mental and physical toll of the suit.

Many X-Men and related characters are expected to appear in the film.

The world recently got a spectacular first look at Deadpool & Wolverine, which is likely the most anticipated Marvel project of recent memory. With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning as the titular heroes, the film promises to be a monumental merging of Fox's X-Men characters with the MCU. After Loki introduced us to the TVA and the wider phenomenon of variants, the Multiverse is ready to welcome the Mutants with open arms.

From what we know thus far, Deadpool & Wolverine will use the TVA to bring Wade Wilson to the MCU. Utilizing his fourth-wall-breaking ability, the movie aims to explicitly acknowledge Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, making this a breeding ground for fan-favorite cameos and Easter eggs. There's one big Mutant, however, that you shouldn't expect to see. Vinnie Jones, who played Juggernaut in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, turned down an offer, but not without reason.

Why Did Vinnie Jones Turn Down 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

The X-Men franchise has taken plenty of drastic turns since Vinnie Jones played his part in the original trilogy, but comic book logic has proven to be rather easy to translate to the film world, so the chance to return to his role became possible. Speaking with Yahoo! Movies, however, Jones gave his reasoning for turning down the reprisal. "Funnily enough, I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now," Jones divulged. "I spoke to the director, and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on, mentally and physically."

"I mean it had its mental toll as well, because you're in it, and you can't do anything all day. You could only drink through a straw," Jones continued. "So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool [& Wolverine]. But Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f***ing time, more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit." It's a bit unclear what Jones meant by that last bit, referring to the lack of budget for putting him in the suit. Considering Jones' feelings towards the discomfort of a practical suit, it's likely that a fully CGI version of the Juggernaut garb would've been his selling point, which apparently wouldn't fit into the production's budget.

However, it wasn't Juggernaut's outfit alone that left a sour taste in Jones' mouth. Matthew Vaughn was X-Men: The Last Stand's original director, but he was replaced by Brett Ratner, and that led the production to "shambles," as Jones put it in that same interview. The Juggernaut "was not the same role I had signed on to do," Jones said, explaining that the part was heavily diluted. "[I] lost all interest quite early, because I knew they were just ticking me along."

'Deadpool 2' Gives Us a Very Different Juggernaut

X-Men: The Last Stand saw a group of antagonistic Mutants, Magneto (Ian McKellen), and his Brotherhood squaring off against the X-Men and the government to stop the distribution of a cure for the Mutant gene. Among the Brotherhood of Mutants was, of course, Jones' Juggernaut. We meet him contained in a mobile prison, restrained from making any movement whatsoever. Once the Juggernaut builds momentum, he's virtually unstoppable. As a favorite among comic readers, Juggernaut was rather underutilized, but he gave us one of the movie's most memorable exchanges. When chasing after Kitty Pryde (Elliot Page), who's able to briefly slow him, the Juggernaut gruffly contests, "Don't you know who I am? I'm the Juggernaut, b***h!" It may have been the lowest point of the original X-Men outings, but it still had its moments.

Deadpool 2, of course, was seemingly allowed to have as much fun as it wanted, and its depiction of Juggernaut was no exception. He's a dauntingly massive figure, created with CGI, with Deadpool himself contributing to the role. "Ryan Reynolds ended up voicing Juggernaut, if you didn't know that," the film's writer Rhett Reese told CBR. "That was Ryan's voice as the Juggernaut, and he did the facial capture for him." If there were any hope of this version of Juggernaut returning, it would be a welcome surprise. In addition to ripping a gleeful Wade Wilson in half at the waist with ease, he's a comically formidable, scene-stealing behemoth. The chance to pit him against any of the MCU's characters presents endless possibilities.

Who's Appearing in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Beyond wondering whether a version of the Juggernaut may appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, all our ears are perked for any word of the Mutants we might encounter in the film. Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder (Wade Wilson's lovably doting, non-super-powered friend) in the first two Deadpool movies, will be reprising his role, and recently told Collider, "Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys. It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up."

As far as we know, Deadpool 2's Juggernaut didn't die. Even if he had, this is the MCU's Multiverse Saga, so the possibilities are limitless. We already know we're getting the TVA and all the variants and timeline jumps that come with it. We could get a thousand Juggernauts! Moreover, ever since a recent MCU end-credits scene brought a familiar member of the X-Men to the forefront, the thought of actors from the Fox universe returning weighs heavily on our minds. Aside from Deadpool's cast, there's, of course, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Additionally, Aaron Stanford is confirmed to be reprising Pyro, the fire-wielding Mutant from both X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. WandaVision played mind games by bringing back Evan Peters in a Quicksilver-adjacent role, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness granted us another encounter with Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier. And last but certainly not least, Jennifer Garner is set to bring back her Elektra. At this point, no one (besides Vinnie Jones) is out of the question.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters July 26, 2024.