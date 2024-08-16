The Big Picture Look out for the new Kidpool figure with interchangeable hands and a gray couch for your Deadpool collection.

Wolverine also gets new figures, including a classic yellow and blue suit and a John Byrne brown and tan costume.

Deadpool & Wolverine breaks records, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie and joining the $1 billion club.

Yet another Deadpool variant from Marvel's R-rated hit just got another collectible. The official Hot Toys Instagram revealed the first look at the Kidpool figure, donning his iconic red and black hoodie, signature Deadpool katanas, and also plastic water pistols. Kidpool follows suit behind Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Prime, Blake Lively's Ladypool, and also Babypool as the latest Deadpool to receive a Hot Toys figure in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine's success. The film recently became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and there's no better way to celebrate than with a stunning new collectible. The figure comes with interchangeable hands that allow for different postures and poses, and even a gray couch to complete the Deadpool collection with a perfect family photo.

Deadpool and his many variants aren't the only stars of the movie to get new Hot Toys figures. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has also received several figures, including a classic figure of his yellow and blue comic-accurate suit, a shirtless figure showing off his strapping physique, and even a life-size figure that was on display at San Diego Comic-Con. Wolverine also has a Hono Studios figure of his famous John Byrne brown and tan costume, the same suit on display in Deadpool & Wolverine when he briefly takes on The Hulk. It was obvious that Deadpool and Wolverine were the perfect pairing for a superhero movie, but general reception and box office performance prove Marvel made the right call in bringing the pair together to make their MCU debuts.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Won’t Stop Smashing Box Office Records

Early projections predicted that Deadpool & Wolverine was going to be a major box office hit, but it was impossible to predict it would find the level of success that it has thus far. The film just recently passed Joker to become the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time, earning more than $1 billion worldwide. It now joins Inside Out 2 as the only $1 billion movie this year, and has also jumped into the top 45 highest-grossing movies of all time, recently passing The Phantom Menace and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

The Kidpool Hot Toys figure is now on sale for $240 and can be purchased here. Check out the first look at the collectible above and find tickets below to see Deadpool & Wolverine, now playing in theaters.

