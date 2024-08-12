The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine hit the $1B mark this weekend, breaking more records and continuing to thrill fans.

Jennifer Garner shares a behind-the-scenes set tour with iconic characters and Easter eggs.

Garner reprises her role as Elektra in the film, alongside Channing Tatum's Gambit, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally arrived and the duo conquered not only fans’ hearts but also the box office. In its third weekend of release, the movie has crossed the coveted $1B mark while making and breaking a couple of box office milestones. The fans can not get enough of the film as they debate, discuss, and share pivotal points of the movie and their favorite cameos. The stars are also chiming in with numerous set photos and videos which further thrill the fans. Continuing the streak, Jennifer Garner, who reprised her role as Elektra in the latest film, shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the set.

The actor took to Instagram to give fans a peek into the resistance group’s – which includes Elektra, Blade, Gambit, X-23, and Johnny Storm (RIP) – lair as seen in the movie. This lair has many Easter eggs related to each character and then some more. Garner takes us through the set from waking up on Hulk’s bed as seen in Thor: Ragnarok, to their kitchen cabinets, to the bathroom she shares with the boys “Gambit is the messiest,” she reveals. Eagle-eyed fans can find many nods to the greater Marvel universe in this video.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Reigns Supreme at the Box Office

Everyone, from fans to critics, knew the movie was going to be big in terms of box office gains. However, how fast it reached the top has only been grasped since its release. The Shawn Levy feature has breathed a new life into the MCU, which had a string of underperforming movies at the box office, by grossing over $495 million domestically and another $535 million from overseas markets. The movie is already on its way to becoming the top-grossing R-rated movie in global box office history.

With the inclusion of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are overjoyed and bidding farewell to some iconic characters elevates the entire film to another level. The feature also casts Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. Also rounding off the cast are Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Tyler Mane as Sabertooth and many more.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theatres now. You can check out the new BTS video above.

