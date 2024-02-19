The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks records as the most viewed movie trailer of all time, recreated in LEGO by a Twitter user named Trevor Carlee.

The trailer introduces Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, teaming up with Marvel superheroes and integrating into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Shawn Levy praised Carlee's LEGO recreation, calling it "INCREDIBLE," with the highly anticipated film set to release on July 26, 2024.

Hot on the tails of 365 million views in 24 hours, giving everyone the "happy ending" once talked about by the main character, Deadpool & Wolverine has now been given an even greater reward for its record-breaking achievement after becoming the most viewed movie trailer of all time. An enterprising Twitter user named Trevor Carlee somehow managed to recreate the entire trailer from the moment it dropped on Super Bowl Sunday and, if we're being honest here, it's an absolute masterpiece, because it's been done entirely in LEGO.

The initial trailer, unveiled last weekend during the biggest sporting event of the year, reintroduces Ryan Reynolds as the iconic Deadpool, who finds himself entangled with the Time Variance Authority — last seen in Marvel Studios' series Loki on Disney+ — and joins forces with other superheroes to confront a mutual adversary. After two films mocking it from afar, the third installment heralds Wade Wilson's formal integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring partnerships with notable characters such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and, as currently speculated, Jennifer Garner'sElektra. The film's cast is further padded out with the likes of Mathew Macfayden from Succession, and returning actors Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus. Emma Corrin is also part of the cast as the film's primary antagonist, but the role is currently undisclosed.

The accomplishment of the animated video is so impressive that even the movie's director Shawn Levy got wind of it, sharing it on his own Twitter page and captioning it “This. Is. INCREDIBLE.” That's absolutely as good an endorsement as you're likely to get for a passion project like this, and Carlee was very canny in moving swiftly, given that demand to see the film is likely to be through the roof.

When Did Hugh Jackman Last Play Wolverine?

Jackman last took on the role of Wolverine in 2017's Academy Award-nominated Logan, but, evidently, the prospect of working alongside Reynolds was just too tempting for the Academy Award-nominee to turn down. The film finished production a few weeks ago after a shoot that was constantly interrupted by leaks from the set, but thankfully, most of the major spoilers have been avoided by 99% of the intended audience.

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024. You can learn more details about the movie here, and stream the first two movies on Disney+. Watch Carlee's LEGO trailer below.