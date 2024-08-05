Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine features several nods to Hugh Jackman's intricate musical theater background.

There are numerous Easter eggs throughout the film, with creators hinting at "hundreds" waiting to be discovered.

Reynolds and Levy expect fans to catch hidden references after multiple viewings of the movie.

From stage to screen, Hugh Jackman has been entertaining audiences for decades. To so many of us, the actor will always be Wolverine, but his sprawling musical theater background makes him someone entirely different to the theater nerds amongst us (of which I also am). On Broadway, the actor has starred in Beauty and the Beast, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma!, and most recently, The Music Man, while, on the big screen, he’s kept his musical chops strong through performances in titles like The Greatest Showman. So, when Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy were developing Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Jackman return to his role of the beloved X-Men character, they couldn’t help but toss in a few nods to his strong theatrical background.

Many fans have already pointed out the sounds of The Greatest Showman playing through the Honda Odyssey’s incomparable stereo system during that fight scene, but here’s one you likely missed. The songs of angry men may have been blasting in that particular part of the movie, but Reynolds revealed that nothing kill the dream he dreamed of dropping a Les Misérables Easter egg into Deadpool & Wolverine. During a spoiler-filled chat with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, Reynolds shared how they snuck a nod to Jackman’s character, Jean Valjean, from the 2012 cinematic adaptation, into the third installment in the Deadpool franchise.

“I’ll give this one away. You know, when I punt Wolverine’s adamantium skull toward camera, and I say ‘Maradona goal!’ and it goes up — if you really look closely, you’ll see that his prisoner number from Les Mis is engraved in the back of the throat of the skull as it comes toward you. 24601… It’s little things like that. And I just love sharing those things with Hugh. I love being like, ‘Hey, pay close attention to the skull, what do you see?’ … You just see his face kind of light up. It was just great.”

Fans Have A LOT of Easter Eggs To Look Out For

Close

So, just how many Easter eggs are nestled throughout the action of Deadpool & Wolverine? The extra-meta movie has so many that Reynolds and Levy aren’t expecting fans to catch them all for quite some time — if ever. The former says he thinks there are “hundreds” just waiting to be found, while the latter says he’s “keeping an eye on social media because some stuff is being called out.” Still, Levy promises that it will take a few rewatches before they all come to light, adding, “Some of them are subtle and will only become apparent through a very attentive rewatch.”

See if you can add all the Easter eggs to your basket as Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. And don't miss the rest of our chat with Reynolds and Levy here at Collider.

Find Tickets