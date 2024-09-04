In a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Liev Schreiber opened up about the ongoing fan enthusiasm for his portrayal of Sabretooth and the persistent rumours surrounding his potential return in Deadpool & Wolverine. The interview, conducted while Schreiber was promoting his latest film Across the River and Into the Trees, provided a fascinating glimpse into the actor's thoughts on his iconic role and the enduring impact it has had on fans. Reflecting on the fan campaigns advocating for his return as Sabretooth, Schreiber expressed his genuine surprise and gratitude.

"It's amazing. I can't begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again."

This sentiment was particularly poignant for Schreiber, who compared the fan response to the support he received after Showtime unexpectedly canceled Ray Donovan. He said, "When we finished work on Ray Donovan — and it wasn't a question of us finishing work, Showtime pulled the plug on the series — I was just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from fans who watched."

Schreiber continued to reflect on the often disconnected experience of creating film and television, noting how removed actors can be from the audience's immediate reactions. "When you're making a television show, or you're making a film, I'm not in there with the audience, I don't know that anybody sees it. Of course, if you follow that sort of thing, you can see the numbers, that millions of people have seen it, but I generally don't follow," he explained. This made the ongoing support for his portrayal of Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine all the more surprising and touching. "I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie," he added with a laugh.

Liev Schreiber Admitted He Was Happy to Sit Out When He Saw Hugh Jackman

Image via 20th Century Fox

However, Schreiber was candid about the physical demands of reprising the role of Sabretooth, a character known for his intense physicality and imposing presence. "To be honest, it's a lot of work getting your body up to that point. I know I watched Hugh [Jackman] get himself ready again, and I thought, 'I'm okay to sit by the sidelines,'" he admitted with a smile, acknowledging the effort required to get back into superhero shape was maybe something we wasn't quite keen on this time around.

