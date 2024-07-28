Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

Deadpool & Wolverine is a comic book superhero event that is loaded with fan service for the mutant superhero known as Logan, aka Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The movie features Wolverine finally donning a comic-accurate costume and mask on the big screen for the first time. Fans have waited for years to see these elements onscreen. However, for one reason or another, a false mindset espoused that Wolverine's bright yellow and blue costume wouldn't work in a movie because it would look stupid or silly. Deadpool & Wolverine not only proves that assertion wrong, but marks the cinematic culmination of Wolverine's iconic costume. It took almost 25 years, but Wolverine finally got the onscreen look he's always deserved.

The 'X-Men' Movies Used Black Leather Outfits Inspired by 'The Matrix'

The X-Men are known for their colorful and vibrant outfits from the comics, especially those worn by Marvel's Merry Band of Mutants in the iconic 1990s show, X-Men: The Animated Series. That series also featured Wolverine's classic look, his bright yellow, blue, and black suit with the stripes, shoulder pads, and of course, his iconic mask. Wolverine has sported the look since the 1970s, when he joined the mutant heroes in Giant-Size X-Men #1. His initial appearance in The Incredible Hulk comics was similar, but the mask was more "Wolverine-like" with whiskers and understated wing-like protrusions. When creating the first live-action X-Men movie, the first things to be discarded were the colorful, individualized costumes that defined the characters.

It’s somewhat understandable because, at the time, studios were likely scrambling from the disappointing results of Batman & Robin. The movie was viewed as too goofy, too colorful, and too campy. Therefore, colorful comic book superhero costumes were seen similarly, and X-Men director Bryan Singer agreed with that mindset. The 2000 live-action X-Men movie infamously takes a jab at the classic X-Men suits, when after putting on his black leather uniform, Wolverine says, "You guys really go outside in these things?" Then, in response, Cyclops quips, "What would you prefer, yellow spandex?"

In defense of the filmmakers, they wanted these characters to be taken seriously. As Jackman said in a 2018 interview with MTV, "Bryan Singer had this thing that people would think he really wanted to take comic book characters seriously, as real three-dimensional characters." The filmmakers likely thought that colorful costumes would look silly, campy, and goofy like the nipple suit of Batman & Robin. As X-Men producer Ralph Winter explained in a 2020 interview with SyFy Wire, "The trick is always to bullseye the hardcore Marvel/X-Men fan, but do it in a way that doesn't alienate an average moviegoer that might enjoy, or start to enjoy, these types of stories." With the success of the 1999 sci-fi action movie, The Matrix, black suits and leather became the name of the game. X-Men rode the wave of The Matrix's popularity and followed suit by putting the superheroes in black leather outfits, according to Kevin Feige during the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine.

A Deleted Scene for 'The Wolverine' Teased Wolverine’s Classic Costume

Eventually, the X-Men film franchise spun off into a solo-film trilogy for Wolverine, detailing his origins in the Weapon X program in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, adapting his iconic self-titled comic book miniseries in The Wolverine, and a bleak western-style epilogue in Logan. Wolverine was always kept in civilian clothes in these features, never wearing a hint of his classic costume. Interestingly, a deleted alternate ending for The Wolverine teased Logan getting his classic costume, mask and all. However, it didn't make it into the final cut, which is probably for the best.

Jackman did return to the role twice more before Logan in the sequels, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. During the post-apocalyptic, sentinel-ruled future of Days of Future Past, Wolverine wore his best suit in the films up to that point. The new costume featured more blue and yellow colors and was more evocative of his classic costume. However, he doesn't have the mask and only briefly wears the new costume in Days of Future Past.

Meanwhile, in X-Men: Apocalypse, Jackman appears in a cameo role, sporting his appearance from the Weapon X storyline, when he was the subject of experimentation. This look was straight out of the comics and designed by Barry Windsor-Smith, but it's not an X-Men costume. 2017's Logan was meant to be Jackman’s swan song as the character, and he's killed off at the end. That means Jackman would go his entire career as Wolverine without ever appearing in a faithful comics-inspired version of the character's classic suit. That is, until he agreed to don the Adamantium claws once again to appear opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine!

Hugh Jackman Finally Takes Up Wolverine's Classic Suit & Mask

The build to the moment when Wolverine finally puts on his mask in Deadpool & Wolverine is a slow burn, but that sequence where audiences finally see Wolverine slip on his cowl acts as the film's crowning moment of glory. Wolverine's reasons for wearing the suit are a major part of his character arc. Reynolds and the filmmakers clearly understand the power of the iconography of their characters' costumes. Superhero costumes are iconic, and they are part of their respective characters' personas. Throughout the film, Wolverine grieves over the loss of his friends. He laments how he refused to wear his suit when he was part of the X-Men, not wanting his teammates to believe he would stick around. After they are killed, he wears the suit as a means of coping with his loss.

As the film progresses, Wolverine rediscovers what it means to wear the suit and to be an X-Man. It culminates in Wolverine finally putting on his mask. The moment encapsulates Wolverine finally becoming the X-Man he was born to be. However, for Jackman, the actor who has defined this character for the last 25 years, the moment he puts on the mask reflects how he finally becomes the Wolverine who audiences always wanted to see him portray. It only took 24 years, but at that moment, Jackman became the purest, most iconic version of Wolverine ever depicted on the big screen.

Wolverine's mask and suit work beautifully in the film, and they look fantastic. Fans were denied this look onscreen for years due to the fear that audiences would find it too silly. Fortunately, the costume turned out amazingly well. Interestingly, Deadpool & Wolverine also features Easter eggs showing Jackman wearing some of Wolverine's other iconic costumes and suits, including a version of his classic brown and tan costume from the 1980s, his costume from the Age of Apocalypse storyline, and his Patch disguise that he uses in Madripoor. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time fans see Wolverine wearing a classic comic book-inspired suit and mask on the big screen.

