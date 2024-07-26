Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Deadpool & Wolverine shocked once it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine & donning his iconic blue and yellow costume. That's a huge deal for two reasons: Jackman not only defined Wolverine for a generation, but if you watched Logan, it ended with Wolverine giving his life to save a group of mutants including his daughter Laura, aka X-23 (Dafne Keen). So how's he alive and kicking?

Deadpool & Wolverine begins with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) being recruited by the Time Variance Authority to join the Sacred Timeline. But there's a catch: his entire timeline would be erased due to not having an "anchor being" - a person who shapes the fabric of time and space with their very existence - since Logan died in Logan. Deadpool, being Deadpool, decides to go hopping across different timelines and find a new Wolverine that can serve as his timeline's anchor being. This lets director Shawn Levy and Jackman pay tribute to Wolverine's 50-year history as they introduce a host of other Wolverines.

Deadpool Visits the Age of Apocalypse and Old Man Logan Timelines

One of the very first timelines that Deadpool visits features a Wolverine with even wilder hair, a blue jumpsuit, and with one of his hands missing. This version of Logan hails from the Age of Apocalypse timeline, where due to Charles Xavier accidentally being killed by his son, Apocalypse rules the Earth with an iron fist. Logan was never called Wolverine in this timeline, instead preferring to go by Weapon X and forming a romantic relationship with Jean Grey. The Age of Apocalypse timeline has been revisited multiple times, with one of the most prominent being in Rick Remender's Uncanny X-Force series where Weapon X took over Apocalypse's duties of preparing the Earth for evolution.

Deadpool also visits a Wolverine with graying hair and a stetson. This is a Wolverine that is commonly known as Old Man Logan, who first showed up in the story of the same name by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. In an alternate universe, the supervillains of the Marvel Universe joined forces and wiped out their rivals, with a large force seemingly attacking the Xavier Institute. Wolverine brutally slaughtered most of the villains, until it was revealed that Mysterio had tricked him into killing the X-Men. A haunted Logan vowed never to use his claws again, but was roped into traveling across the supervillain-led United States by a blind Hawkeye. Elements of Old Man Logan show up in Logan, including an aged Logan and a world where the X-Men died (but in an even more tragic twist, it was an elderly Charles Xavier as his oncoming dementia led to him losing control of his telepathic powers).

Other Wolverines Serve As Shoutouts to Logan’s Comic Book History

Other Wolverines appear throughout the montage, the most notable is Patch, the identity Logan uses to frequent the criminal nation of Madripoor. There's even a version of Wolverine who's 5'3" like he is in the comics - leading to a visually disturbing sight gag. But two other Wolverine variants also stand out. One timeline features a Wolverine who is nailed to a large X-shaped platform. This comes from the iconic cover of Uncanny X-Men #251 by Chris Claremont & Marc Silvestri, where Wolverine was brutally crucified by the cyborg mercenaries known as the Reavers.

The second is a Wolverine who sports a tan and brown costume...and is fighting the Hulk! This is a homage to Wolverine's first full appearance in Incredible Hulk #181 by Len Wein and Herb Trimpe, where he fought the Green Goliath on behalf of Canada's Department H. Wein and Dave Cockrum later shook up comic book history with Giant Size X-Men #1, where Wolverine was recruited to a new team of X-Men; Peter David and Todd McFarlane gave the duo a rematch during Incredible Hulk #340. The Hulk is even reflected in Wolverine's claws, paying homage to Incredible Hulk #340's iconic cover.

One of the Wolverines Isn't Played By Hugh Jackman

Up to this point, all the Wolverines Deadpool tries to recruit have been played by Jackman - and all of them inflict bloody violence upon the Merc with a Mouth, hinting at the screwball dynamic that drives Deadpool & Wolverine. But one timeline actually features Henry Cavill as a version of Wolverine, with Deadpool hilariously dubbing him the "Cavillrine" and poking fun at Cavill's tenure in the DC Extended Universe. Cavill had been a popular fancast of Wolverine for years, but seeing him with Wolverine's signature hairdo and claws is one of the many surprises that the film has in store.

Ironically, fans had guessed that another actor would show up as Wolverine, since fan theories speculated that Daniel Radcliffe would play Patch or a version of Wolverine for Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. Radcliffe put the rumors to rest in a Variety interview, saying that his newly muscled build wasn't part of him trying to play the clawed Canadian. "I got buff because I am obsessive," he said. Radcliffe might not have donned a pair of adamantium claws, but Cavill's brief appearance - and the various other Wolverines that appear throughout the film - should satisfy comic book fans who have been aching to see certain Wolverine moments on film.

