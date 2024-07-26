Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

It's always been hard to keep track of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Deadpool & Wolverine adds a whole new layer to that. As the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) get up to their multiversal shenanigans, the story leans heavily on premises from other corners of the Marvel universe, from Fox movies to Disney+ series. For the latter, Loki is the main source of lore, and, while it's certainly not required viewing with the amount of exposition the movie has, it does help the audience to understand how many things work in Deadpool & Wolverine — from the all-consuming beast Alioth to the spaghetti incident towards the end.

The TVA Is the Main Multiversal Governing Body of the MCU

The first big reference is the Time Variance Authority (TVA) itself. They may be old friends of the Loki audience, but Deadpool & Wolverine is actually the TVA's debut on the big screen. This is the institution that regulates the multiverse by making sure timelines don't interfere with each other. The TVA's headquarters are located outside of space-time, where time flows differently. This makes everything there feel more Kafkaesque — long lines for felons to be processed, huge piles of documents for them to sign confirming every single deed in life, and everything that alludes to the idea of endless bureaucracy.

The TVA HQ is immediately recognizable through its retro-futuristic aesthetics. In Loki, the TVA HQ looks just like it came out of the early 1960s. It uses circles to base its design and architecture, alluding to the cyclical nature of time, using a green color palette with touches of brown and orange, while Paradox's (Matthew Macfadyen) rogue TVA branch is mainly red. It also uses straight lines and hard angles, and their HQ actually somewhat resembles the bridge of a Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer.

The TVA Once Regulated the Multiverse by Pruning Branched-off Timelines

When Wade Wilson has his meeting with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) on March 13, 2018, it's noted that it takes place in the Sacred Timeline. That was how the multiverse was organized until Loki Season 1; a Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant called He Who Remains won a conflict known as the Multiversal War against other Kang variants from infinite other timelines and created the TVA to keep a single, Sacred Timeline. As Paradox mentions to Wade, the TVA used to "prune" every single branched-off timeline whenever something didn't happen according to the predetermined events of the Sacred Timeline — like Loki claiming the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, for example, which kickstarts the chain of events in the series.

Pruning is not how things work after Loki Season 2, however. At the end of Season 1, a Loki variant named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains, resulting in the Sacred Timeline splitting into infinite branches. To prevent a multiversal apocalypse, Loki himself decides to hold every single timeline with his own hands. There is no Sacred Timeline anymore, but rather a Multiversal Tree, with its infinite branches coexisting. Pruning still happens, but as a way to avoid incursions (when two different universes meet) and to stop new Kang variants from starting another Multiversal War. Most events in Deadpool & Wolverine take place on Earth-10005, a timeline that branched off from the Sacred Timeline. When something (or someone) gets pruned, though, they are immediately sent to the Void at the End of Time, but more on that later.

Hunter B-15 Has Led the TVA Since the End of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Eventually, news of Deadpool and Wolverine's shenanigans reaches all the way to the new TVA leader, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). She is the person who arrests Paradox right after Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and the Time Ripper are destroyed at the end of the movie, and who develops a crush on Peter (Rob Delaney). The character is one of the best in Loki, having started the series as the Minuteman — the people who chase Deadpool in the first act, the TVA equivalent of soldiers — who arrests the God of Mischief in the very first scene of the series. When He Who Remains is dealt with, B-15 becomes the new TVA boss to make sure another Multiversal War never happens.

Everything Pruned by the TVA Goes to the Void at the End of Time

Going back to pruning, it's actually an exhausting job usually left to the Minutemen, who use special pruning sticks to deal with specific individuals. When something is pruned, it doesn't cease to exist, but is sent to the Void at the End of Time instead. The Void is another separate dimension from space-time, separating regular dimensions from the Citadel at the End of Time, where He Who Remains lived in isolation in his private headquarters. The Void serves as a multiversal dumping ground for the TVA, and was established by He Who Remains at the end of the Multiversal War with the purpose of holding everything that had to be pruned to preserve the Sacred timeline.

In more practical terms, the Void is a vast wasteland with no rules. Every few moments, something materializes out of thin air, meaning it has just been pruned. Whoever is killed in the Void is definitely gone, so beings that are pruned and sent to the Void usually try to form communities in order to improve their chances of surviving. Usually, variants of the same being form groups, like the Deadpool Corps in Deadpool & Wolverine. In Loki, many variants of the God of Mischief are introduced, like President Loki, Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), and even Alligator Loki. In other cases, beings of similar nature band together, like the X-Men villains that serve Cassandra Nova and the resistance led by X-23 (Dafne Keen).

Alioth Is the Entity That Rules the Void at the End of Time

Every threat Cassandra Nova makes to Deadpool and Wolverine eventually boils down to having both of them be eaten by a gigantic smoke monster named Alioth. Alioth is the entity that acts as the ruler of the Void, a trans-dimensional being that was formed at the end of the Multiversal War as a consequence of every rip and tear in multiple realities caused by the warring Kang variants. He Who Remains eventually weaponizes Alioth in order to defeat all the other Kang variants.

Alioth wanders the whole Void consuming everything in his path, and once he devours something, it ceases to exist for good. His true nature isn't fully understood yet, but he can interact with beings who inhabit the Void, and apparently has a sort of deal with Cassandra. In Loki, Classic Loki hypnotizes Alioth to allow Loki and Sylvie to enchant him, in one of the best scenes in the whole series. He also has a special connection to He Who Remains, being the key to access the Citadel at the End of Time.

Spaghettification Is How All Things Cease To Exist in the MCU

Finally, when Cassandra Nova activates the Time Ripper, everything around her starts to turn into stretched lines of fabric — spaghetti. In Loki Season 2, TVA technician Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) explains that spaghettification is how something gets unmade and ceases to exist for good without being sent to the Void. It's caused by the excess of temporal radiation, which makes the fabric of reality weaker until it disappears. When this process starts somewhere, it's usually a sign that the whole multiverse is in danger.

Deadpool and Wolverine are able to stop spaghettification by combining their strengths to destroy the Time Ripper. In Loki, the whole process is triggered by the implosion of the Temporal Loom, a massive device that ties every branched timeline together into a single knot: the Sacred Timeline. Without the Loom, temporal radiation becomes too high and contaminates every timeline at a molecular level, becoming a threat to the multiverse. It only stops when Loki decides to enter the Loom chamber and hold all the timelines together himself, thus creating the Multiversal Tree.

