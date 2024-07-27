The Big Picture Marvel fans, get excited for the new Hasbro Marvel Legends figures of Deadpool and Wolverine at SDCC!

Fans, get your wallets out! The toys are coming and they are epic out of the Hasbro Marvel launch for San Diego Comic-Con! The new Legend series figures are all celebrating the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and oh no, we need them all. Featuring figures of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and the much beloved Hugh Jackman take on Wolverine, the figures are timed perfectly for the film's release and who doesn't want two figures of Wolverine and Deadpool that you can make smooch? The launch also is bringing us a release of Headpool! Yes, that floating head version of Deadpool has a figure.

The Marvel Legends figures are beautiful and look exactly like our favorite boys and they are running at a retail price of approximately $24.99. You do have to wait a bit for them though because the figures are not available until this coming fall. Plenty of time to go and see Deadpool & Wolverine if you haven't yet, right? But they are so amazing you won't want to miss them!

Deadpool's Hasbro Figure Is Appropriately Saucy

The Deadpool figure is saucy but are we surprised? It's Wade Wilson. Posing with his signature katanas on his back and his gun in hand, it is the character we all love and respect with that signature look we can't get enough of. In short: He's perfect.

The press release described the figure as follows: "Having hung up the Deadpool suit after a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson is forced to wield the katanas once again to save his universe and finally find a higher purpose. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool figure. Detailed to look like Deadpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with 7 accessories, including Deadpool’s signature katanas, 2 alternate hands, and a boot knife accessory. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging featuring quirky movie-inspired package art."

Wolverine Sports the Iconic Yellow Suit

Close

The Wolverine figure is special because it is Jackman's version of the character but he is wearing the yellow and blue suit that fans have always wanted to see Jackman in. That's what made Deadpool & Wolverine such an important movie for fans of all ages (just maybe don't bring your kids).

The press release describes him as follows: "A broken and shame-fueled Logan reluctantly joins Deadpool’s side to fight for their survival--and a shot at redemption. Detailed to look like Deadpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with an alternate masked head and a set of alternate hands. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging featuring quirky movie-inspired package art."

