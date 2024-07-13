The Big Picture McFarlane Toys unveils new 1:10 scale figures based on Deadpool, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Iron Man from classic Marvel comic covers.

McFarlane Toys recently made the announcement that they would start making figures based on Marvel Comics. It didn’t take long for them to unveil their first batch of 1:6 scale posed figures for Captain America and Spider-Man earlier this month. Now McFarlane is keeping the Marvel party going with their next set of reveals. This includes Deadpool and Wolverine, who are about to return to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine in just a few weeks.

These new 1:10 scale posed figures are once again based on these Marvel heroes' comic book appearances. Deadpool and Wolverine are joined in this scale by fellow Avengers Spider-Man and Iron Man. Each figure comes with a built-in display base with their respected character’s comic logo. Spider-Man (inspired by Todd McFarlane’s iconic design) is seen in midair racing into action, Deadpool has his array of weapons including a gun and multiple katanas, Wolverine is screaming his skull off with his claws extended, and Iron Man is in the middle of battle. The latter of which also features a nice metallic shine to him. Like their 1:6 scale counterparts, each of these figures are based on a classic comic cover. These would be Spider-Man #6 from 1991, The New Mutants #98 (Deadpool’s first appearance) from 1990, X-Men #1 from 1991 and The Invincible Iron Man #126 from 1979. It also appears that each hero will have their own display backdrop separate from their base.

Deadpool Saves the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hit-and-miss over the last couple of years, Deadpool & Wolverine looks to be exactly what the shared-universe needs to get back on track. This is both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine’s introduction into the MCU. The two characters were major pillars of Fox’s former X-Men universe, which was officially put to bed when Disney bought Fox in 2019. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) from the beloved Disney+ series Loki has recruited a retired Deadpool to save the sacred timeline from the villainous Cassandra Nova. This causes our favorite Merc With the Mouth to seek Wolverine’s help, who reluctantly joins this dire MCU mission. This is the first time we’ll be seeing Jackman’s version of the character on the big screen since 2017’s Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine also marks the first time the MCU has gotten an R-Rated film. The hilariously raunchy trailers and marketing thus far have made it feel like Deadpool never truly left.

Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting theaters on July 26, 2024. The latest trailer can be viewed below. These new Marvel McFarlane figures, including Deadpool and Wolverine, will be going up for pre-order on July 18th on their website.