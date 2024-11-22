Deadpool & Wolverine is arguably the biggest success of the recent MCU, in conflict with the other multiversal tale, Spider-Man: No Way Home, after it broke numerous box office records. But now that the dust has settled, the focus is beginning to move away from the strengths and weaknesses of what we got, and into examining what could have been. Often, films go through numerous iterations before the final draft is nailed down, and even then, deleted scenes are so common they generate their own fandom. In the case of Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, it feels like the film went through millions of different versions before becoming the product we witnessed and enjoyed, and a scrapped idea that would have made it almost the complete opposite of what we got has recently been revealed.

Deadpool Was Almost Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Entire Time

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In a recent behind-the-scenes documentary, Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine, it was revealed that there was an initial idea to show that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) had been in the background of the MCU the entire time, with all of his appearances being left on the cutting room floor. So, rather than a movie that focused on the importance of Deadpool choosing his own universe over 616, as we saw, the entire MCU would have been recontextualized through a Deadpool perspective.

The ideas that spring from this premise are seemingly infinite. Seeing Deadpool alongside the Avengers group shot in Avengers: Age of Ultron or battling Thanos (Josh Brolin) with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Infinity War could have made for both fascinating and hilarious gags that would have us bellyaching with laughter. Furthermore, this kind of meta take feels similar to She-Hulk’s introduction of K.E.V.I.N., but whether we would see the all-powerful A.I. representation of MCU boss Kevin Feige himself will remain a mystery lost in the cosmos for now.

'Thunderbolts*' Could Have Played a Part in 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Unused Premise

Close

It’s unclear specifically why this idea was dropped. One could assume there simply wasn’t enough narrative to be mined from what would, in theory, be a bunch of relatively similar gags that, whilst funny, would probably do little to advance any character arcs. There is also the existence of Sentry (Lewis Pullman), that we will be seeing in Thunderbolts*. In the comics, Sentry is revealed to be an almost Superman-level hero who existed throughout the Marvel timeline, yet somehow became forgotten by everyone, even himself. Whether Thunderbolts* will keep to this lore is unclear as of now, but it could have been too close to this scrapped Deadpool idea to include in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Most likely, we'll never know exactly why the premise, including Deadpool in the MCU's deleted scenes, wasn't used in the final film, but perhaps we can infer why from the limited narrative potential of the idea. Perhaps it would have been fun, and the combination of Reynolds and Levy has yet to let us down, but there must have been a reason not to proceed with the framework. So, in the end, we are left with the scrapped idea of Deadpool’s deleted MCU scenes bouncing around our brains, wondering what might’ve been.

