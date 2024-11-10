In news that should come as no surprise to anyone, Marvel Studios are keen to bring back Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as Wolverine and Deadpool, following the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie went like gangbusters during the summer, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and introducing Logan and Wade Wilson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a brutal, bloody, violent, and hysterical debut. Given how well the movie did, and the meta jokes within it where Wade tells Logan that he'll be "doing this until he's 90," it seems just a matter of time before we see more of them and Kevin Feige has stated a similar sentiment over the weekend.

Speaking to Omelete at D23 in Brazil, Feige stated the obvious when he said how excited and thrilled he was by the success of the film, and the two characters making their MCU debuts in the year's biggest live-action film, adding that they would be looking for ways to involve them going forward.

"The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast."

Could Other 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Characters Be Involved Too?

Going by Ryan Reynolds' words last week, then yes, absolutely. Channing Tatum made his long-awaited debut as Gambit in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, after years of trying and failing to get a movie made with Remy LeBeau as the main man, but he finally made the breakthrough as the character thanks to some multiversal nonsense in the film. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Reynolds revealed that Marvel is "obsessed" with Tatum's portrayal of the character, and compared his journey to the big screen to his own, having wanted to make a Deadpool film for a long time.

"I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role. It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action. And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character. but also he's so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps."

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+ soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Marvel from D23 Brazil. You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ from November 12.

