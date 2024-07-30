Editor's Note: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

The Big Picture Feige announces Mutant Era in MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine film, introducing X-Men characters to the MCU.

Marvel won't make every film R-rated, but will embrace tonality like Deadpool.

Future MCU storylines to feature more mutants, crossovers, and conflicts.

The MCU is officially mutating. During a digital press conference celebrating the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made a groundbreaking announcement that the film marks the dawn of the Mutant Era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige appeared alongside stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, shedding light on the film's pivotal role in introducing mutants to the MCU.

Feige addressed the buzz around the film's R rating, clarifying Marvel's stance on the future tonality of their films. “I think a lot of people talk about the R rating. Is every movie gonna be R-rated after this? Of course not. But I hope every movie after this embraces its tonality the way Deadpool does,” he stated. Feige's comments indicate that while the mature, irreverent tone of Deadpool & Wolverine may not become the standard for all Marvel projects, each will be true to the characters and stories they are portraying, which is a refreshing approach.

What Mutants Are In 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

The film itself is a mutant extravaganza, featuring a host of beloved and notorious characters from the X-Men universe. Audiences were thrilled to see Deadpool and Wolverine joined by mutants such as Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), Pyro (Aaron Stanford), Toad, X-23 (Dafne Keen), Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Azazel, Lady Deathstrike, and Gambit (Channing Tatum). Even more tantalising were the mentions of iconic figures like Magneto, Professor X, Beast, Storm, and Jean Grey, hinting at their potential involvement in future MCU storylines.

Feige further elaborated on the significance of this film for the MCU, saying, “Now that we have the characters from the X-Men world and the mutants that we haven’t had access [to] before, I think this is the beginning of that, and everything post-Deadpool & Wolverine will be the mutant era coming into the MCU.” This revelation not only confirms that mutants are here to stay but also that they will play a central role in the future narrative arcs of the MCU.

As the MCU continues to expand, fans can eagerly anticipate how these newly introduced mutants will interact with established heroes and villains. The possibilities are endless, and the promise of more mutants suggests a future filled with thrilling crossovers, new alliances, and conflicts. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news and updates on the burgeoning Mutant Era of the MCU. The world of Marvel is mutating, and we can't wait to see where it leads. Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.

