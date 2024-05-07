The Big Picture Shawn Levy openly called out MCU's box office struggles, promising a different approach in upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.

Deadpool film could potentially turn things around for MCU, with Ryan Reynolds teasing his character as "MCU Jesus."

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in the MCU, joined by Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Morena Baccarin in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been under-performing lately at the box office, with The Marvels reportedly described as the lowest-grossing MCU movie to date. So with Deadpool & Wolverine set to enter theaters in a few months, the film's director is not hesitant to comment on the franchise's struggles.

In an interview with The Empire, Shawn Levy was open about the MCU's box office situation and called out those who may still be in denial about the fact. According to Levy, knowing this allowed him to try something different for the upcoming superhero film. The film's predecessors, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, were some of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. So there could be a chance that the next Deadpool film could turn things around in the MCU.

"You'd have to live under a rock not to know that the last few Marvel movies have failed to ignite the world in the way that so many did," said Levy. “We do come along at an interesting time. And we are decidedly something different. Whether it is of Messianic proportions, time will tell.”

Levy's comments could bear fruit in the upcoming film. In the most recent trailer, Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) commented on how he's going to be "MCU Jesus" after he was summoned by the TVA to save the multiverse. The director has spoken about Deadpool & Wolverine in numerous interviews. He reassured casual viewers that the film wouldn't require "prep work" before watching. He also told Collider in an interview that Deadpool & Wolverine is "not Deadpool 3."

Who Will Be in 'Deadpool & Wolverine?'

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to star Reynolds and will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Alongside the duo include The Crown's Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Morena Baccarin reprising her role as Vanessa. The film will also star Britain's Ugliest Dog's winner, Peggy as the Deadpool variant, Dogpool.

There have been numerous rumors about other X-Men characters making an appearance in the upcoming movie as some made their way to the MCU in previous projects. However, not many of them have been confirmed. Famke Janssen gave a vague answer when asked about the return of Jean Grey. Meanwhile, Brian Cox has shot down the idea of William Stryker appearing in the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.