If there was one clear message driven home by Deadpool & Wolverine, it's that the 2024 film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was meant to be a farewell to the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel. From the beginning, the big draw was the return of its two central actors as Deadpool and Wolverine, the latter pulled out of superhero retirement to reprise his role from the X-Men franchise. Then there are the many cameos, including Chris Evans as a foul-mouthed Human Torch/Johnny Storm, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Dafne Keen as X-23. It's a respectful, bombastic, and self-aware reflection on all that came before and what the movies meant to those who watched them, complete with plenty of jabs and a fight scene next to a collapsed 20th Century Fox logo.

Whether you love the endless stream of appearances from old Marvel stars or not, it's very clear in its intention to act as a bridge between these worlds that also leaves the past behind with a mostly fond farewell. Deadpool and Wolverine themselves might return — earning over $1.3 billion at the box office certainly increases the likelihood — and Reynolds said as of December that he could see himself suiting again as a supporting character, but the core of the Fox universe seemed buried. Cut to March 26, 2025, however, and that whole goodbye started to feel a lot different with the announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. While neither Reynolds nor Jackman's chairs were displayed in the hours-long stream, past X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden were all confirmed to appear in the big showdown with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. So, what gives? Was that big sendoff — the jokes, the cameos, and the credits full of clips and behind-the-scenes footage from the Fox movies — all meaningless?

Marvel Can't Leave the 20th Century Fox Universe Alone