Even though it's been in theaters for almost a month, Marvel fans are still recovering from the epic multiverse adventure that was Deadpool & Wolverine. The film served as a grand return to the big screen for both Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Man. It was also a love letter to the former Fox Marvel universe and its vast list of characters over the last three decades. This included Wade Wilson aka Deadpool’s heartwarming and oftentimes hilarious supporting cast. At the center of that supporting cast is Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa. Now, this weekend at Fan Expo Canada, the Marvel star has expressed interest in doing more with the character.

In a panel discussion with her former Gotham co-star and husband Ben McKenzie, moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, the Deadpool star was asked if she wanted to continue to play Vanessa or if she saw Deadpool & Wolverine as her character’s send-off. “I would love to see my character’s story continue,” Baccarin said before continuing, “I don’t feel like it was proper wrap-up or send-off. It would be lovely.” As for Wade and Vanessa’s relationship, she describes it as “ongoing.” “I think the nature of Wade and Vanessa’s relationship is sort of ongoing…and jagged and not a straight line. It would be very interesting to see where we go next.”

Baccarin would expand on her possible MCU future in another fan question asking about how she felt about Wade and Vanessa’s rocky relationship in Deadpool & Wolverine. “I have my feelings about it as me the actor and as Vanessa.” She would continue on to say, “I think Vanessa was at a point in her life, it sounds like he just was not putting in the effort, and he was having the wrong priorities… it wasn't working. And I love that about these two. They're really brutally honest with each other”. The Gotham actress would elaborate even further:

“I think they love each other and I think that’s there forever. I was disappointed obviously. I wanted to be a bigger part of the film and I love that character so much… there's so much potential and so much to give, I think that they created, you know, it’s their own fault. They created a great car. And I really want to see what it does. I’m very, very sort of patient to do more as Vanessa.”

Deadpool & Vanessa's Growing Pains

The major mission for Deadpool in his MCU debut was to save his Fox universe from its ultimate destruction. That meant saving the people in his life he truly cared about. Of course, this included Vanessa. Although their relationship was in a touchy spot when the film began, that never stopped Deadpool from proving to the love of his life and his world that he was a worthy hero. Despite being a minor character in a film full of cameos, giant action, and universal shifts, Vanessa continued to ground Deadpool’s world in something real even when she wasn't on-screen with genuine human connection and love.

The final moments of the film, which saw Wade and Vanessa reuniting, should give Marvel fans hope that these two have a bright future ahead of them. As for Baccarin, when asked if she was team Deadpool or team Wolverine by a fan, she was fittingly in the Merc With a Mouth’s corner, “I think Deadpool is really annoying, but really funny and charming at the same time. Wolverine is just kind of tough and closed off.”

What’s Next For Deadpool?

While fans are in a waiting period to see if Deadpool will pop up in the MCU again, given the mega success of Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s probably a safe bet that we’ll have our favorite fourth wall-breaker hero on the big screen again soon. Hopefully, with Vanessa by his side in a much bigger role. Baccarin did shout out Vanessa as her comic book alter ego Copycat during the panel, so there’s a lot of untapped potential for Deadpool and his found family.

For now, Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters worldwide. The first two films are also currently streaming on Disney+ along with the rest of the MCU.

