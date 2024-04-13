The Big Picture Marvel's artbook for Deadpool & Wolverine showcases concept design for Wade Wilson, set for release in October.

Disney's CinemaCon panel revealed new footage for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine team-up, directed by Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

Promotion for the only MCU movie of 2024 is officially ramping up. Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park took to Twitter/X to share concept art from Deadpool and Wolverine: The Art of the Book, which shows off a new look at Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson. Marvel's artbooks are not new to the franchise, dating back to the first MCU movie, Iron Man. Park also confirmed the artbook will be released in October and noted that this design is not the final cover art. However, it does showcase his concept design for the Merc with a Mouth along with one of his new adamantium katanas.

This reveal comes less than 24 hours after Disney's panel at CinemaCon 2024, which showed new footage for Deadpool and Wolverine, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios may only have one movie to promote in 2024, but that won't stop Kevin Feige from getting fans excited about multiple upcoming projects on the MCU slate. Marketing for the next Deadpool film, which director Shawn Levy claims "is not Deadpool 3," had slowed down slightly following the release of the first teaser trailer. Now, with just over three months until release, it's time for everyone involved with Deadpool and Wolverine to start pushing it to the masses to sell as many theater seats as possible.

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer Broke the Internet

While the concept art isn't the final design, it's similar enough to be nearly indiscernible to the naked eye. Deadpool and Wolverine began production in May 2023 but stopped due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Wade Wilson's MCU debut resumed production in late November, before wrapping at the end of January. The first Deadpool and Wolverine trailer dropped on the night of the Super Bowl, breaking the internet with more than 365 million views in the first 24 hours, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home by 10 million clicks.

Between the trailer, posters, and official concept art, much of the promotional material thus far has been geared towards Reynolds' Deadpool instead of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While Jackman's return to the character is one of the most anticipated movie events of the year, much of the VFX for his character is likely still receiving final polish. Considering half of the title belongs to Wolverine, promotional material between the two titular stars will almost certainly shift to a more even balance as the film inches closer to release, though director Shawn Levy says the movie is still "very much a Deadpool movie".

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. The only other Marvel Studios projects currently eying 2024 release dates are Kathryn Hahn's Agatha and the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.