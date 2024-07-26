Are those chimichangas ready yet? They better be, because the release of Deadpool & Wolverine is right around the corner. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 20th Century X-Men universe are finally colliding in spectacular fashion, with the MCU's first R-rated feature film becoming the most anticipated movie of the summer. More importantly, it's the first time that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be sharing the big screen (at least, for an R-rated movie, that is).

The twisty and turny timeline of the X-Men saga begins all the way back with the original 2000 film, which sparked one of the longest-running superhero film franchises to ever exist. With an astounding total of thirteen films in this ongoing journey, Deadpool & Wolverine will no doubt be referencing (and making fun of) almost all of it. While watching every movie from X-Men 2000 to Dark Phoenix might be the most optimal way to experience this groundbreaking multiversal event, that's still quite a long list of movies to cover. To make things a little bit easier, we've picked just a handful of the essential movies that you should watch before heading to the theater for Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as the movies that you'll likely want to stream afterward. However, be warned of spoilers at the end of the article.

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'

(2009)

Release Date: May 1, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour 47 minutes Director: Gavin Hood Starring: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, Will.i.am, Lynn Collins, Kevin Durand, Dominic Monaghan, Taylor Kitsch, and Daniel Henney

Alright...let's get this one out of the way. During one of the darkest periods of the X-Men IP, we were graced with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was intended to kickstart a new spin-off series set in the X-Men universe. While this was the first standalone Wolverine film to star Hugh Jackman, it also became one of the most notorious entries in Marvel's entire catalog of films (particularly for how the film utilizes Deadpool).

Set several years before the events of the original X-Men film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine explores the early lives of James Logan Howlett and his brother, Victor Creed, AKA Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber). It essentially rehashes all the Weapon X information that we already knew from X2: X-Men United, making the whole movie feel a bit redundant. By far the biggest sin the movie commits is turning the famously mouthy Deadpool and sowing his mouth shut, which later films would constantly mock and make fun of.

Still, X-Men Origins: Wolverine isn't all bad, particularly when it comes to its performances. Hugh Jackman is great as always, Liev Schreiber gives the best performance in the whole film, and the few times Deadpool does talk are exactly what fans want to hear from the character. Do you need to watch X-Men Origins: Wolverine? Yes, but not because it has essential plot info, but because Deadpool & Wolverine is going to relentlessly make fun of it.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+.

'Deadpool'

(2016)